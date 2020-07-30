Laura Burkhardt

Age • 42
Home • Ballwin
Occupation • Small business owner
Children • Fourth-grader, seventh-grader, ninth-grader in the Rockwood School District
Decision • We are still trying to decide. We are leaning toward the online option and trying to make that work.
Concerns • My youngest and oldest children have asthma, and they are considered high risk. I don’t know how bad it could get if they get it. I've also formed close relationships with my kids' teachers and school administrators. They are almost like family. I can’t bring myself to think about how I would feel if we were responsible for getting one of them sick.
One of my kids has depression and anxiety, and she thrives in a classroom with a structured environment. So I'm trying to balance that with the risk of the asthma. I'm considering having one child do the hybrid option.
It’s been unbelievably difficult. It’s hard for me to keep my heart of out it. I'm sad for the kids, whatever route we take. It’s hard to keep it together and tell the kids it’s going to be fine.
