As a prosecutor, Laura Coates learned that Black cases are often prosecuted differently and Black defendants judged differently, she says in her new book, “Just Pursuit: A Black Prosecutor’s Fight for Fairness.” She will talk about her book, which is largely a memoir describing cases she was involved in, with KMOX news anchor Carol Daniel. Coates, now a CNN legal analyst, gives the 2022 Black History Celebration Frankie Freeman Inspirational Lecture, and Brittany Tru Kellman will receive the Frankie Freeman Inspirational Award. Kellman is executive director of Jamaa Birth Village in Ferguson. By Jane Henderson