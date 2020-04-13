Laura has been a nurse for 30-plus years. She has her BSN as well as a master's degree. She has worked in a number of different capacities as a nurse from labor and delivery, to teaching, to being a liaison with health insurance companies and doctors. What makes Laura truly special beyond her learning capacity, experience and versatility is her positive vibe and empathetic character. She is the type of person who is genuine, present and fully engaged with whomever she is with. When you are around her, you get the feeling you are the only person in the room. She has this innate ability to empathize with others and honor who they are with no judgement. She exemplifies the qualities every nurse should have. Kindness, integrity, positivity, authenticity, spirit, connection and honesty are just a few of the words that accurately describe her. Any patient who has had the pleasure of being on her floor is a lucky one indeed, as is anyone who has had the joy of working with her or learning from her. She embodies the spirit of nursing in her love of the profession and the people she serves. I can not think of anyone more deserving.
