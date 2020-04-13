Though I am blessed to work with many nurses who are wonderful, caring people, Laura goes above and beyond for her patients and their families everyday in her role as case manager. A particularly poignant example of this involves a patient who was terminally ill and voiced a sense of urgency to return to her home in Illinois before she died. She was to discharge with hospice support, however, due to staffing issues with hospice, the discharge was to be delayed another day. Laura contacted the hospice agency and spoke to the manager to delineate the request, and was able to facilitate the discharge and admission into hospice the same day, preventing another day in the hospital for a patient with a limited number of days left. She died within just a few days home. However, the family was so grateful for Laura's efforts, they reached back to let her know how she had impacted the patient and her family. Laura's extra efforts demonstrate the very heart of the nursing profession, caring and advocating for the patient always and getting them the best care possible.
