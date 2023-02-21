VINITA PARK — Man charged with murder: A Cuba, Missouri, man is accused of shooting and killing a 43-year-old man Saturday in a Hanley Hills home.

Terry Winebarger, 50, was charged Sunday with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of John H. Stevens.

Vinita Park police were called to Stevens' home in the 7800 block of Utica Drive when a roommate discovered his body with multiple gunshot wounds to the head, charging documents say.

An eyewitness told police they saw Winebarger shoot Stevens multiple times in the home.

Winebarger's bond was set Sunday at $1 million. He is in custody at the St. Louis County Justice Center.

ST. LOUIS — Woman stabbed to death: A woman in her 60s was found stabbed to death Tuesday morning inside a home in south St. Louis.

Officers were called just before 10:35 a.m. to the 4000 block of Weber Road in the Boulevard Heights neighborhood after a man said he'd stabbed his grandmother, according to a police report.

They found the woman inside a home, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Additional information was not immediately available.

ST. LOUIS — Double shooting kills one: A man was killed in a double shooting Monday night and the suspect was shot and injured, police said.

The shooting was reported about 9 p.m. Monday in the 5500 block of Floy Avenue in the city's Walnut Park West neighborhood.

The man who died was identified as Rashad Hollis, 32, of the 2300 block of Gardner Drive in Moline Acres.

Police found Hollis on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds to his chest. Medics pronounced Hollis dead at the scene.

The man described as the suspect was shot several times and taken to a hospital in critical condition. He is also 32 years old.

Police have not released the suspect's name or said what led to the shooting.

EAST ALTON — Body found in locker: A body was found inside a storage locker that burned in East Alton early Tuesday.

Authorities said the body was so badly burned that it wasn't clear if the victim was male or female.

The fire was reported about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Stor-All Self Storage facility in the 600 block of West St. Louis Avenue.

The Illinois State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire. An autopsy is pending.

ST. CLAIR COUNTY — Crash kills one: Police announced a driver died after a crash on Monday in Fairview Heights.

The crash happened in the 9600 block of Old Lincoln Trail. Officers arrived on the scene around 3 p.m.; they said a passenger vehicle and a pickup truck had a head-on collision.

One of the drivers, an unidentified woman, was pronounced dead at a hospital. The other driver had injuries not considered life-threatening, police said.

Authorities have not identified the woman or released any additional information about the incident.

The city of about 16,000 residents has seen few fatal crashes in recent years, according to data from the Illinois Department of Transportation.