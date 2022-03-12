LAW 031322

ST. LOUIS — Porch collapse injures firefighter: A first-alarm fire gutted a three-story brick home here on Saturday afternoon and led to a firefighter falling through the porch as crews responded.

The firefighter was injured, evaluated at the scene and released, the department said. The two residents of the home, at 4026 St. Louis Avenue, made it out safely.

The fire spread in the first, second and third floors of the single-family residence in the Greater Ville neighborhood, south of Fairground Park. The building's exterior didn't show signs of damage. Most of the street was blocked to traffic by six fire vehicles.

The fire department received the call at 1:23 p.m. Crews had the fire out by 2:45 p.m. The cause was not immediately clear.

FERGUSON — One dead in crash: A woman died early Saturday evening in a crash on Chambers Road at Forestwood Drive, police said.

The Ferguson Fire Department freed the woman from the car, police said, but couldn't save her life.

Police said they considered the crash "a criminal matter" but provided no other details. The department reported the crash about 5 p.m.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Ferguson Police Department at 314-522-3100.

ST. LOUIS — Three shot at funeral home: At least three people were shot just before 2 p.m. on Saturday outside a funeral home in north St. Louis, police said.

A boy, 15, was shot in the face; a man, 35, in the shoulder and back; and another man was taken to a hospital, police said. The first two were conscious and breathing. Police said they didn't know the condition of the third.

By 2:15 p.m., police officers and bystanders in jeans and winter coats had gathered at the parking lot at Serenity Memorial Funeral and Cremation Service, 1905 Union Boulevard, west of North Kingshighway and north of Martin Luther King Drive.

Crime scene tape marked off the lot, two vehicles and the alleyway behind the funeral home. Crime scene technicians had placed at least four evidence markers in the alley, and a black sedan had at least four bullet holes in the back.

It was not immediately clear if the shooting was related to the funeral home.

ST. LOUIS — Teen shot and killed on Washington Avenue: Police released the name on Saturday of a 16-year-old boy fatally shot in the lobby of a downtown loft.

Police officers found Terrion Smith shot about 11:20 p.m. inside the lobby of the Ely Walker lofts at 1520 Washington Avenue, police said. Emergency workers pronounced Smith dead at the scene.

Smith lived in the 4700 block of Newberry Terrace, police said.

Police had no details on potential suspects and urged anyone with information on the crime to call the city police Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

ST. LOUIS — Man charged in death of SLUH teacher: A St. Louis man was charged Friday after striking and killing a retired St. Louis University High School teacher last year.

Lonnie L. Friarson, 47, of the 5200 block of Goodfellow Boulevard, was charged with one count of leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death, a felony.

Charges said Friarson struck Steve Aylward of Webster Groves on Oct. 7 in the 2100 block of Gravois Avenue near the Benton Park and McKinley Heights neighborhoods.

Aylward, 75, was hit by a Chevrolet Impala as he crossed Gravois about 9:40 a.m. and died at the scene, police said.

Friarson made a U-turn on Gravois after hitting Aylward to return to the scene but instead kept going, according to charges. Friarson told police he knew an accident had occurred and that he had seen damage to the front panel of his car.

Aylward worked at SLUH from 1978 to 2006, teaching various history classes including global history, modern European history and western civilization.

Police announced Friarson's arrest on Oct. 13, but charges weren't filed until Friday. Friarson could not be reached and did not yet have a lawyer.