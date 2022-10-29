LAW AND ORDER

ST. LOUIS - Funeral arrangements set for student killed in school shooting: Funeral arrangements have been set for the teen girl killed in the mass shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School and Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience, her mother confirmed.

The funeral for 15-yearold Alexzandria Bell will take place on Nov. 5 at 10 a.m. at Faith Church in Earth City. She will be buried at Friedens Cemetery & Mausoleum in Bellefontaine Neighbors.

Alexzandria and her teacher Jean Kuczka, 61, were killed Monday by a former student of CVPA who entered the school with an AR-15-style rifle.

Remembered by friends and family for her smile, Alexzandria was also a dancer.

ST. LOUIS — Man charged with fatal riverfront shooting: A man was charged with murder Wednesday in connection to a fatal September shooting on the St. Louis riverfront.

George D. Gholston, 30, of St. Louis, was charged Wednesday with first-degree murder and two weapons offenses in the Sept. 5 killing of Nicholas Taylor.

Taylor, 30, of Ferguson, was shot multiple times at 48 North Leonor K. Sullivan Boulevard, near the Gateway Arch.

Charging documents allege that Gholston shot Taylor in the back of the neck as Taylor was walking away from a confrontation. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Surveillance footage shows Gholston's car driving away from the area, charging documents say.

At least one witness also identified him in a photo lineup as the shooter, according to court documents.

Two others, a 25-yearold man and a 26-year-old woman, were also shot in the altercation, police said at the time.

Gholston was denied bail Thursday.

ST. LOUIS — Man charged in killing near Delmar: A St. Louis County man was charged Friday with second-degree murder and other charges in the Oct. 23 killing of a St. Louis man.

Otis Nickles, 26, is charged with second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weaponshooting from a motor vehicle.

Nickles is accused of killing Michael Davenport, 30, just after 7 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of North Euclid Avenue.

Nickles lives in the 2200 block of Redman Avenue in unincorporated north St. Louis County. Davenport lived in the 700 block of North Euclid Avenue.

ST. LOUIS — Teen shot in JeffVander-Lou: A 15-year-old boy was shot early Friday in St. Louis' Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood.

The shooting happened at 3 a.m. somewhere near Sullivan and Elliott avenues.

The boy was hit in the leg. He told police he did not know exactly where he was when he was shot, and he did not know who shot him.

JENNINGS — Woman killed in crash: A woman was killed Thursday evening in a twovehicle crash in Jennings.

The woman, 74, died around 6 p.m. when she made a left turn into oncoming traffic at West Florissant Avenue and Buzz Westfall Road. She has not yet been identified.

The driver of the other vehicle suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Neither car was carrying passengers.