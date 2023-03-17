ST.LOUISCOUNTY—Four charged after teen shot 11 times: Four were charged on Thursday in a teen's killing in Florissant.

Charged with murder and armed criminal action are Brandon Jackson, 19, André Pollard, 19, Kaylen Russell, 19, and Antynious Williams, 18.

Police say the group got out of a car in October in the 800 block of Graham Road to fatally shoot the victim, identified as Demetrion Simmons, 19.

Authorities say Simmons was shot more than 11 times.

Bond is set for each at $750,000. ST. LOUIS — Boy dies in crash on I-70: A teenage boy died and two people were injure dearly Wednesday when the car the boy was driving hit a pole and broke apart on Inter state 70 in St. Louis, police said.

Police identified the boy who died as Isaac Harper,17,of the1500 block of Cochran Place.

Isaac was driving a 2006 Infiniti M35 that was speeding east on I-70 about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, police said. Isaac was changing lanes near Carrie Avenue when he lost control of the car and hit a median wall, police said.

The car slid along the wall until it struck a Missouri Department of Transportation sign pole. The force of the crash caused the car to split apart, and all three occupants were thrown from the vehicle, police said.

Isaac died at the scene. One of his passengers, a 17-year-old girl, was stable at a hospital. The other passenger, an unidentified male, was critically hurt; police said they don't know his age.

WASHINGTON COUNTY — Iron County sheriff, two deputies face felony charges: The Iron County sheriff, two Iron County sheriff's deputies, and another man have been criminally charged in Washington County this week.

Iron County Sheriff Jeffery L. Burkett, 46, Deputy Matthew A. Cozad, 39, Deputy Major Chase R. Bresnahan,31, and Donald R. Gaston, 62, were reportedly taken into custody Thursday afternoon on multiple felony charges.

Burkett has been charged with eight counts, including participating knowingly in criminal street gang activities, first-degree attempted kidnapping, first-degree stalking, second-degree stalking, obtaining criminal history record info under false pretense, misusing 911, making a false report, and conspiracy to commit a class a/b/c felony or unclassified felony exceeding 10 years.

Bresnahan is charged with seven counts, including participating knowingly in criminal street gang activities, first-degree stalking, second-degree stalking, obtaining criminal history record info under false pretense, misusing 911, and two counts of conspiracy to commit a class a/b/c felony or unclassified felony exceeding 10 years.

Cozad faces six counts, including participating knowingly in criminal street gang activities, first-degree stalking, second-degree stalking, misusing 911, and two counts of conspiracy to commit a class a/b/c felony or unclassified felony exceeding 10years.

Gaston has been charged with six counts, including participating knowingly in criminal street gang activities, attempted parental kidnapping, first-degrees talking, second-degrees talking, making a false report, and conspiracy to commit a class a/b/c felony or unclassified felony exceeding 10 years.

READ: For more crime stories, point your smartphone camera at the QR code, then tap the link.