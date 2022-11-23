Anyone who has watched the television drama "Law and Order" can probably mouth along with these words. "In the criminal justice system, the people are represented by two separate yet equally important groups: The police, who investigate crime, and the district attorneys, who prosecute the offenders. These are their stories."

Law and order isn't just a television show. It is a way of life in orderly functioning societies. For communities that refuse to embrace the strict enforcement of those laws by police and the courts, there can be no order. Without order, lawlessness exists.

Is crime up or down in the city? I am not sure that is the right question. Rather, I offer these questions: Do residents, visitors, and businesses feel like things are spiraling out of control? Is there a perception within the larger community that the city of St. Louis is not safe? Are criminals being held accountable for their lawlessness? Has it become acceptable in our society to engage in smash-and grabs of small businesses, car break-ins, racing and reckless driving, speeding through stop lights, or driving with expired license tags — or no license plates at all?

Whether the numbers bear it out, there is a perception that lawlessness is growing. And talking about the fears people have for their safety is not the same as fear mongering.

But speaking about crime statistics, in his book "Thinking About Crime" James Q. Wilson wrote, "Our crime statistics and victimization surveys measure individual losses, but they do not measure communal losses."

These communal losses are the ones likely to cause the most damage. Some of these losses can be quantified but most cannot. As for the quantifiable ones, according to recent census data, St. Louis' population fell to around 300,000 between April 1, 2020, and July 1, 2021. People aren't the only ones leaving. The St. Louis Business Journal has reported on a series of companies that have either left or plan to leave downtown, including Luxco, Missouri Lawyers Weekly, Ship Works, KMOV and Brown & Crouppen.

Most of the losses can never be measured and are likely to be suffered by people who may not vote in the city that they frequent for arts, sports or work. I worry that until St. Louis leaders start taking this lawlessness seriously, the area will continue to feel those losses.

Last month I wrote that the city should take some of the federal pandemic-recovery funds and increase the number of police officers in the city and also raise their wage. While that's still my position, that's only a quarter of a potential solution. There's also the task of rebuilding trust between communities of color and the police who are sworn to protect them. Another is holding criminals accountable by arresting them and following up with timely prosecution. And possibly the most important mission is changing the hearts and minds of city voters in understanding that what is going on right now is not working. For anyone.

Newly elected Board of Alderman President Megan Green recently told KMOX: "We know that poverty is the father of crime, right? And so, when people are hurting, when they are struggling with addiction, or mental illness, or housing instability, we know that that can be precursors to crime. And what we have not been good at doing in the city of St. Louis is investing in those root causes and those social supports that we know actually prevent crime."

I respectfully disagree with Green in her assertion that poverty is the father of crime. There have been multiple, respected studies that refute her claim and are cited in the book "Criminal [In]Justice. What the Push for Decarceration and Depolicing Gets Wrong and Who it Hurts the Most," by Rafael A. Mangual. Mangual encourages a more balanced approach to criminal justice reform —one that prioritizes crime control and its attended benefits. Even if poverty was the foundation of criminal behavior, which is contrary to the data, the city may not survive before it could be addressed.

Many readers may be old enough to remember the high levels of crime in New York City in the 1990s. Studies were conducted to figure out what efforts worked to reduce crime there. The police action that most consistently reduces crime is the arrest rate of those involved in crime. When arrests of burglars increased 10%, the number of burglaries fell 2.7% to 3.2%. When the arrest rate of robbers rose 10%, the number of robberies fell 5.7% to 5.9%. Another study showed that deterrence measures offered more explanations for the decline in New York City crime than the improvement in the economy. That is law and order in action, and it works.

I love to watch reruns of "Law and Order." I hope to view it in reality as well. Lynn Schmidt is a Post-Dispatch columnist and Editorial Board member. lynnschmidtrn@outlook.com