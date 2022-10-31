LAW AND ORDER

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Teenager who died in crash identified:Police on Sunday identified a teenage male who died after a car the teen was riding in struck a utility pole early Saturday morning on Gravois Road in the Sappington area.

Quintyn Lewis, 17, was pronounced dead at the scene. A second passenger was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, and a third was taken to a hospital with minor injuries and released.

Lewis lived in the 9200 block of Confederacy Drive, south of Crestwood in unincorporated south St. Louis County.

St. Louis County Police said the accident happened at 1:20 a.m. near Gravois Road and Cinnabar Drive, which is between Sappington and Eddie and Park roads.

The vehicle, a Lexus sedan, contained six passengers, all teenagers, including the driver. Police said the car was traveling at a high rate of speed eastbound on Gravois when it left the road and hit the pole.

The driver and two additional passengers were not hurt.

PAGEDALE — Officer hospitalized for smoke inhalation:A police officer was being treated for smoke inhalation Sunday morning after a fire at Robinson Motel in Pagedale.

About 20 people were evacuated from the motel about 8 a.m., according to the Pagedale Police Department. No one was injured, but one woman was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

The other motel residents are temporarily being sheltered at Pagedale City Hall, police said.

The motel is located at 7104 Page Avenue, east of Pennsylvania Avenue.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — St. Charles motorcyclist killed on I-170:A St. Charles man was killed late Saturday in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 170.

Michael L. Randell, 36, was speeding on his 2004 Yamaha, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol, when he slid and was ejected just after 10 p.m.

His motorcycle then hit a Toyota Camry; the driver sustained minor injuries. Both vehicles had been heading north on the highway near the Ladue Road exit, the patrol said.

Randell was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers said he had been wearing a helmet.

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — Winfield man dies in rollover accident:A Winfield man was killed early Sunday morning when his car left Highway 79 just north of the Cherokee Lakes Campground in St. Charles County.

Steven J. Woods, 64, was driving his 2003 Chevrolet Impala south of Riverdale Park Drive when his car ran off the road, hit a rise and flipped over, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol. He was taken to a hospital about 4:15 a.m., where he was pronounced dead.

Woods was not wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.