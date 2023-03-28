BERKELEY — Teenage boy killed: A 14 -year-old boy was fatally shot in Berkeley on Sunday.

Police have not released the child’s name.

The boy was found dead about 7 p.m. Sunday in the front yard of a home on Larry Lane in Berkeley.

Police were called to the 6800 block of Larry Lane because someone reported shots and saw “multiple juveniles armed with firearms”

The boy who died had been shot in the chest.

Through Sunday, at least 17 children have been shot in the St. Louis metropolitan area this year. Nine of those shootings were fatal.

ST. LOUIS—Woman killed in double shooting: A woman died and a man was injured Monday morning in a shooting in the city’s Benton Park West neighborhood.

Jalea Hunter, 26, was shot and killed just before 9 a.m. in an alley behind the 3000 block of Iowa Avenue. An unidentified 18-year-old man was also shot and is in critical condition.

An officer on patrol heard the shots and found the two victims inside a vehicle that had been shot several times.

Hunter lived on Coburg Lands Drive in Bellefontaine Neighbors.

FLORISSANT — Man charged with killing girlfriend: A 40-year-old man is accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend during an argument in a Florissant apartment complex.

James Cook, of Pine Lawn, was charged Saturday with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and tampering with evidence in a felony prosecution in the death of his 31-year-old girlfriend Denisha Pepper.

Florissant police said Monday that officers found Pepper dead inside an apartment in the Cross Keys Apartments complex about 10:17 a.m. Friday.

Cook left the scene of the shooting in the 3300 block of Cross Keys Drive without calling 911, a Florissant police detective wrote in charging documents.

Cook eventually told police the gun used in the shooting belonged to him, according to charging documents. He also told investigators he tossed his gun and got rid of clothing he was wearing the night of the shooting.

His bail was set Saturday at $500,000, cash only.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Mo. — Woman killed in crash near school: A woman was killed Thursday when a teenage driver pulled in front of the woman’s car as school was letting out in Cadet, Missouri, authorities said.

Beth A. Rutledge, 45, of Richwoods, Missouri, died at the scene of the crash about 3 p.m. Thursday, said Washington County Coroner Steve Hatfield.

The crash was in front of the Kingston High School, at 10047 Diamond Road.

A 16-year-old girl leaving the school property tried to make a left turn onto Highway 21 and pulled into the path of Rutledge’s car, which was traveling north on the highway, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.

The girl suffered serious injuries and was taken to Mercy Hospital South. The patrol did not release the girl’s name. Patrol Cpl. Dallas Thompson said he didn’t know if the girl was cited in the crash for failure to yield to oncoming traffic.

Thompson said there was no flashing light there and no one was directing traffic Thursday when school was letting out.

The principal at the school could not be reached for comment.

Thompson said the rural highway in front of the school has a curve and a speed limit of 55 mph.

“We’re always worried about crashes there,” Thompson said in an interview. “School had just let out... there is a lot of traffic that time of day.

“They have been discussing making that a school crossing area and school zone, to get (the speed limit) lowered in that area, or maybe add some flashing lights,” he said.

Rutledge was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Cavalier. The patrol said she was not wearing a seat belt. The girl was driving a 2007 Ford Fusion, and she was wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.