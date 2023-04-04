ST. LOUIS — Man killed in Greater Ville: A man was shot and killed late Sunday in the city's Greater Ville neighborhood.

Police were called to the 3000 block of Marcus Avenue around 11 p.m. The area is on the border of the Kingsway East neighborhood.

They found a man shot several times, according to a police report. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

ST. LOUIS — Man shot, 10 cars hit: A man was shot in the groin and at least 10 cars were hit by bullets Sunday night on the border of the city's Dutchtown and Mount Pleasant neighborhoods.

Police said the shooting happened just before 8 p.m. when two men and two teenage boys were walking near Virginia Avenue and Liberty Street.

The man who was shot told officers that multiple people began firing shots at them, hitting the 21-year-old man and about 10 vehicles, according to a police report.

The man who was shot was driven by the other man to a hospital, police said.

ST. LOUIS — Woman charged in fatal crash: A 19-year-old was charged Thursday with causing a crash that killed a man from O'Fallon, Missouri, earlier this year.

Nikkiah Mack, of unincorporated south St. Louis County, is charged with involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the death of 53-year-old Jimmy Mitchell.

St. Louis County police said they tried to stop Mack's gray Hyundai on Jan. 20 near South Broadway and West Arlee Avenue in Lemay because it didn't have a front license plate and had plastic wrapping on the rear passenger window.

Mack sped off north into St. Louis city limits, police said, where she hit a red Camaro and a Ford Fiesta at the intersection of River City Casino Boulevard and South Broadway. The driver of the Camaro, Mitchell, died at the scene. The driver of the Fiesta refused medical treatment.

Two teenage passengers in Mack's gray Hyundai were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A fourth person ran from the scene, police said.

Mack was ordered held without bond. An attorney has not yet been listed in court documents.

FRANKLIN COUNTY — Man killed in crash: A 52-year-old man died Sunday after two cars collided on Highway 100 at St. Johns Road in Franklin County.

Jaron Nolen, of Villa Ridge, died a few hours after a Jeep Wrangler crashed into the eastbound Ford Windstar in which he was a passenger.

Police said the Jeep Wrangler was stopped on St. Johns Road, failed to yield to the van and then struck the Windstar.

The 26-year-old woman driving the minivan and a 32-year-old man who was also a passenger in the minivan were both injured and taken to a hospital.

The 42-year-old woman driving the Jeep was not injured, according to police reports.