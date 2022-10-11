LAW AND ORDER

ST. LOUIS — Toddler fatally shoots himself: A toddler fatally shot himself Monday afternoon on South Kingshighway, on the border of the city's Tower Grove South and North Hampton neighborhoods.

The boy was taken to the hospital before officers arrived, police said. He was pronounced dead later Monday.

The parking lot of an AutoZone in the 3600 block of Kingshighway was taped off by police on Monday afternoon.

The police Child Abuse unit is handling the investigation.

No other details were immediately available.

As of Sunday, 17 children have died this year by gunfire across the metropolitan area. At least 73 others have been injured in shootings. Nearly all of them were in St. Louis.

Another toddler, 21-month-old Khori Patterson, died Aug. 31 after accidentally shooting himself in the head in his mother's home, in the city's Baden neighborhood on Melvin Avenue just east of Jennings.

ST. LOUIS — Decomposed body found in Hyde Park: A body was found Monday evening inside a car in a "state of decomposition" in the city's Hyde Park neighborhood.

Police found the body just after 5 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Ferry Street. That block is near the edge of the College Hill and Near North Riverfront neighborhoods.

The circumstances around the death were not clear, but homicide detectives are handling the investigation.

ST. LOUIS — Woman killed by hitand-run driver: A woman was killed by a hit-and-run driver Sunday in south St. Louis.

Police said the woman was struck just after 6 p.m. in the 3700 block of Gravois Avenue, near South Spring Avenue.

The scene is in the city's Tower Grove South neighborhood.

Police said they do not know who the victim is.

She was standing on the southwest corner of Gravois at South Spring avenues when she was hit by a red sedan traveling west on Gravois.

Police said they don't know if the woman was standing in the parking lane or a traffic lane when she was struck.

The car drove away. Police do not have a more detailed description of the vehicle. Police also don't have a description of the driver.

ST. LOUIS — Teen shot, critically injured: A 14-year-old boy shot in the back was found critically injured in a St. Louis gangway Sunday night, authorities said.

He was discovered lying between two buildings in the 6500 block of Elmbank Avenue about 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

The boy was so badly hurt he couldn't talk to officers, but a witness told investigators the boy was shot while walking on Elmbank Avenue, near Marcus Avenue.

Police have no suspects. The scene was on the border of the Greater Ville and the Kingsway East neighborhoods of north St. Louis.

