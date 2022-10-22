LAW AND ORDER

ST. LOUIS — Pedestrian killed in hit and run: A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash Friday morning in the city’s Kingsway West neighborhood. The man was hit just before 11 a.m. by a white Chevrolet Malibu at Maffitt Place and Kingshighway, police said. The car drove off after striking the man. The man was pronounced dead at the scene and police had not released his identity Friday afternoon. Officers found the vehicle unoccupied in the 3000 block of West Norwood Drive, less than a mile from where the man was struck. head, police said. Neither Whirley nor Mendoza were in St. Louis jail Friday afternoon and neither had an attorney listed in court documents.

LINCOLN COUNTY — Crash kills 2: Two people from Bowling Green, Missouri, were fatally injured Tuesday in a car crash on Highway 61 in Lincoln County. Gregory S. Eason, 56, and Kimberly A. Giggs, 57, were thrown out of a Ford Escape when the car ran off the highway, went airborne and hit a ditch. The crash happened just after 8 a.m. Tuesday on Highway 61, north of Adams Road. The Missouri Highway Patrol said Eason was driving south in a 2008 Ford Escape. The car crossed the median and the northbound lanes before crashing, police said. Eason and his passenger, Giggs, weren’t wearing seat belts. They were thrown out of the car. Giggs died at the scene, and Eason died at a hospital.

ST. LOUIS — Parents charged in toddler’s death: The parents of a 2-year-old who fatally shot himself in the head earlier this month were charged Friday with endangering the welfare of their child. Darrion M. Whirley, 23, and Ana C. Mendoza, 23, were charged after police say Whirley left a Glock 23 pistol owned by Mendoza in his vehicle while he went into the AuoZone at 3619 South Kingshighway on Oct. 10. Mendoza was sitting in the Louis metro area during passenger seat when the child, Isreal Whirley, found the gun and fatally shot himself.