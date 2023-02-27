DUPO — Officer shot, victim found dead: A police officer was shot and another victim was found dead in Dupo Sunday afternoon, according to the Illinois State Police.

The Dupo officer was transported to an area hospital with "serious injuries."

As of 4 p.m., the scene was still active and a suspect was believed to be barricaded in a nearby residence. Police are advising the public to avoid the area.

The incident occurred a little after 1 p.m. on the 400 block of McBride Avenue, a residential neighborhood about 7 miles southeast of downtown St. Louis. Nearby, at least dozen police cars were visible, from multiple agencies.

More than a dozen law enforcement and EMS agencies were at the scene. Police diverted traffic from the area throughout the afternoon. Residents waited in their cars, and at the nearby gas station, for word of when they'd be able to return to their homes in the neighborhood.

ST. LOUIS — One dead in apartment building fire: One person died in a fire Saturday night at an apartment building in the Greater Ville neighborhood, according to the St. Louis Fire Department.

On Saturday evening, the department responded to a fire in a two-story, four-family building in the 4600 block of Greer Avenue. One person was rescued from the building.

On Sunday, the department reported that one person had been found dead.

As of Sunday afternoon, the cause of the fire was still under investigation, according to a department spokesman.

ST. LOUIS — Girl accidentally shot by sibling: A 13-year-old girl was accidentally shot in the face by her younger sibling in St. Louis' Gravois Park neighborhood Saturday night.

The incident happened at about 6:15 p.m. in the 3100 block of Miami Street, St. Louis police said. When police arrived, an ambulance was taking the girl to a hospital and police found out a younger sibling got ahold of a gun and accidentally shot the girl. Police are still trying to find out how the sibling got the gun.

The weapon belonged to a 19-year-old man who was arrested, police said.

The victim is stable, and child abuse detectives are investigating.

ST. LOUIS — Man fatally shot: A male victim was found fatally shot in the head in St. Louis' Baden neighborhood Sunday morning, St. Louis police said.

The victim was located at the 8200 block of Frederick Street shortly after 9 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide division directly at 314-444-5371. Anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

ST. LOUIS — One person killed in crash: A man was killed and another injured in a two-car accident Saturday afternoon in St. Louis' Bevo Mill neighborhood.

The crash happened at about 12:30 p.m. at Bates Street and Morganford Road. Both victims were taken to a hospital, where one was pronounced dead.

Police said a Lincoln Town Car was going west on Bates approaching Morganford and as it entered the intersection, a Chevy Celebrity traveling south collided with it. The vehicles came to a stop at the southwest corner of the intersection in the grass on top of a chain link fence.

The driver of the Town Car had minor injuries but refused medical treatment. The driver and passenger of the Celebrity were taken to the hospital, and the driver was pronounced dead. The passenger was in critical condition.

Police said that an electric signal on the southeast corner of eastbound Bates was turned facing southward traffic on Morganford.

Alderwoman Anne Schweitzer said that the issue had been reported to the city Wednesday night but it had not been corrected. She tweeted about the situation Sunday.

She said that she got an email from a constituent around 6 p.m. and that she reported it to traffic commissioner Jamie Wilson and First District police Capt. Latricia Allen. Allen immediately responded that she had sent it to the traffic and lighting division of the city and a repair time was unknown.

Allen did what she should have done, Schweitzer said, but her heart sunk when she heard the news of the fatal crash. "It was a physical reaction. I mean, somebody died."

Schweitzer said such issues often come back to staff shortages or equipment backorders. "There's definitely reasons. But in the same way, there can't be excuses for this. Every incident like this has to be treated like an emergency."

ST. LOUIS — Man dead, girl injured in shooting: A Friday evening shooting in north St. Louis left one person dead and another in critical condition.

The incident took place shortly before 6 p.m., on the 4400 block of Ashland Avenue — just south of Natural Bridge Avenue, in the Greater Ville neighborhood.

The two people were found shot in a vehicle, police said Saturday.

Police identified the deceased man as 21-year-old Tyrell Survillion, who was shot in the chest and pronounced dead at the scene. Survillion lived in the 5900 block of Cote Brilliante Avenue.

A 17-year-old girl was also shot, and taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police are investigating the shooting and ask anyone with information to call 314-444-5371, or 866-371-8477.

