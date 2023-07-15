ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Man on scooter struck, killed: A man on a scooter was killed Thursday night after a two-vehicle crash in north St. Louis County, police said.

The scooter was hit by a car about 10 p.m. Thursday in the 10200 block of Halls Ferry Road.

Sgt. Tracy Panus of the St. Louis County Police Department said detectives and accident-reconstruction investigators are handling the case.

The name of the man who died has not been released. Police did not say how old he was.

A Chevrolet Malibu hit the motorized scooter as both vehicles were heading south on Halls Ferry Road.

The scooter driver died at the scene.

The driver of the Malibu and a passenger weren't hurt, police said.

EAST ST. LOUIS — Man charged with murder: A man from East St. Louis was charged this week with murder.

Cermen L. Toney, 42, is accused of shooting and killing Lonnie D. Johnson around 1:30 a.m. on July 5. Police found Johnson in the 1400 block of Gaty Avenue in East St. Louis suffering from a gunshot wound, and he was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Toney turned himself in on Monday, and he was charged Wednesday. He is being held at the St. Clair County Jail on a $1 million bond, no 10% allowed.