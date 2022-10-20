Law and Order

RIVERVIEW — Second man charged in killing: A second man is now in custody in last month’s shooting death of a woman in Riverview.

DeSean Pearson, 25, of Dellwood, was held Wednesday in the St. Louis County jail in lieu of $500,000 cash bail.

Pearson was charged Sept. 26 but arrested Monday, police said.

Pearson is the second defendant accused of killing a 49-year-old woman, Toni Stroder. Stroder was shot several times in the chest on Sept. 23 in the 9800 block of Lilac Drive in North County.

In addition to second-degree murder, Pearson is charged with stealing, assault and two counts of armed criminal action. He lives in the 1700 block of Dowd Drive in Dellwood.

As Pearson and his co-defendant tried to drive away from the home, a man came up to the vehicle and Pearson shot him in the side, police said. The man was seriously injured.

The other defendant is Ramon Lapid, 45, who also faces charges of second-degree murder and armed criminal action. An online court record has his first name spelled Ramone, while police list is as Ramon.

Lapid lives in the 9500 block of Abaco Court in Ferguson. Lapid’s bail also is set at $500,000.

According to charging documents, the men went to a home on Lilac Drive to steal drugs. Stroder was shot during a robbery.

ST. LOUIS — Man charged in fatal carjacking: Federal prosecutors have charged a St. Louis man with carjacking in connection with a shooting death this month.

Laveal D. Jones II, 24, had a court appearance Tuesday on the federal carjacking charge, which was filed Friday.

Authorities say the case is connected to the death of 27-year-old Darrell Carter Jones Jr.

The victim’s nude body was found in the 3000 block of Walton Place in St. Louis about 5:45 a.m. Oct. 1. He was lying dead in the street, and had been shot in the face, police said. Darrell Carter Jones lived in the 4800 block of Sacramento Avenue.

Federal authorities said Laveal Jones was with the victim at a Sauget nightclub earlier that morning. They drove to St. Louis, dropped someone off, then the vehicle paused in the 3000 block of Walton Place at 4:24 a.m., authorities allege.

Two gunshots were heard, and a surveillance camera then shows a body on the street. Additional video surveillance shows the victim’s 2015 Kia K900 being driven to East St. Louis, where it was torched.

Authorities haven’t provided a motive for the shooting. The Jones men are not related, authorities said.

St. Louis police spokeswoman Evita Caldwell said Wednesday that no one has been charged with murder in the case.

Online court records show that Laveal David Jones, of the 4000 block of Dryden Avenue in St. Louis, is on parole in a 2016 robbery case from University City. He pleaded guilty in St. Louis County in 2019 and was sentenced to 10 years.

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — Man killed in crash: A man was killed Tuesday afternoon when his pickup truck was hit by a truck that ran a red light in West Alton, authorities said.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as George D. Redenius, 82, of Staunton, Illinois.

The crash was just before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday on northbound Highway 67 at Richard Drive. The patrol said Redenius was driving a 2015 Ford F150 pickup east through the intersection. A 2020 Hino Conventional truck was heading north and ran a red light at the intersection, and collided with Redenius’ pickup, the patrol said.

After the two vehicles collided, Redenius’ pickup was pushed into another vehicle, a westbound 2007 Pontiac G6, that was heading west.

All three vehicles ran off the road, and everyone was wearing a seat belt.

Redenius was taken by medical helicopter to St. Louis University Hospital, where he died.

Two people in the Pontiac suffered minor injuries. The trucker whose vehicle ran a red light, a 25-year-old man from St. Charles, also suffered minor injuries. They were treated at SSM Health DePaul Hospital.

ST. LOUIS — Man killed in crash: A 41-year-old man was killed Tuesday afternoon in a four-vehicle crash in north St. Louis.

Corey Brooks, 41, of Florissant, was pronounced dead at a hospital after a crash just before 12:30 p.m. at Hamilton Avenue and Page Boulevard. The scene was on the edge of the West End and Hamilton Heights neighborhoods.

Police said an eastbound Kia Sportage collided with Brooks’ northbound Hyundai Sonata in the intersection of Hamilton Avenue and Page, pushing the cars into the westbound lane of Page.

The Kia hit an unoccupied parked car, which then rolled and hit a Ford Explorer.

Two people in the Kia were taken to a hospital for injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

ST. CHARLES — Man shot near hotel: Police were searching for the gunman Wednesday who shot a man near the Hampton Inn and Suites in St. Charles.

The victim, a 40-year-old man from St. Peters, was shot three times about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. Police found him near the Hampton Inn in the 1400 block of South Fifth Street.

St. Charles police Lt. Thomas Wilkison said the man is expected to survive.

Police did not have a detailed description of the gunman, but said he drove away in an orange Ford Mustang with black stripes.