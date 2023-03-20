GASCONADE COUNTY, Missouri — Franklin County man dies in crash: A Franklin County man died in a one-vehicle crash here early Sunday morning.

The Missouri Highway Patrol said Markus R. Eldringhoff, 20, of Berger, was driving a 2012 Nissan Altima south on Route J, about 1½ miles south of Missouri Route 100, around 1:30 a.m. when he crossed into the northbound lanes. He overcorrected, then traveled off to the right side of the road and struck a fence and tree.

Eldringhoff was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt.

ST. LOUIS — Teen shot in head: A 16-year-old boy was shot in the head early Sunday in south St. Louis.

Police were called at around 2:42 a.m. to a home in the 7800 block of Decatur Drive in St. Louis' Boulevard Heights neighborhood. Police said the incident appears accidental or selfinflicted.

Both homicide and child abuse divisions were called to the scene, though it's unclear from the news release from police whether the teen died from his injuries.

Police said it had no other information and would provide more details on Monday.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Arrest made in fatal shooting: Police have arrested a man accused of fatally shooting a woman in north St. Louis County.

Authorities said Darrick Dillon, 47, and Adayshia Jackson, 28, got into an argument Saturday when Dillon shot Jackson several times. Jackson ran from the home, but Dillon dragged her body back into the house, located on the 1100 block of Soria Street.

Dillon stole Jackson's phone and disposed of the gun used to kill her, St. Louis County police said. He confessed to his parents that he killed Jackson and that he "was going away," police said in a release.

Dillon confessed to police and was charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and three counts of tampering with evidence, authorities said. Dillon, who lives on the 1500 block of Doris Drive in unincorporated north county, is being held on $500,000 cash bond.

Police said Dillon and Jackson had been in a relationship.