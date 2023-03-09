FERGUSON — Pedestrian killed: A pedestrian died after she was hit by two cars Wednesday morning near South Florissant and Woodstock roads in Ferguson, authorities said.

One of the cars stayed on the scene, and the other drove off.

Cpl. Logan Bolton with the Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as 61-year-old Willetter Gean Anderson Watson of St. Louis County.

The woman was hit just before 6 a.m. Wednesday when she was in the southbound lanes of South Florissant Road, about 30 to 50 feet south of a crosswalk, Bolton said.

She was first hit by the passenger side mirror of a car and knocked to the ground. Then she was struck by a second vehicle, Bolton said. The driver of the first car stayed to speak with investigators. That driver identified the car that fled as a maroon crossover SUV. Surveillance video confirms that general description but the angle of the camera or quality of the video wasn't helpful to get a license plate number, Bolton said.

The Missouri Highway Patrol said eight pedestrians have been fatally struck by vehicles so far this year across Missouri. That number does not include Wednesday's death in Ferguson, said patrol Lt. Eric Brown.

In 2022, there were 130 pedestrians killed in crashes across the state.

ST. LOUIS — Police ID man killed in Wells Goodfellow: Police on Wednesday identified the man shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in the city's Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood.

Eddie Johnson III, 30, was killed just before 2:45 p.m. inside an apartment in the 1600 block of Burd Avenue. Police said preliminary investigations indicate he was in a dispute with the mother of his child when the suspects, two men in their 20s, intervened and shot him in the torso.

Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene. He lived on Tennessee Avenue in the city's Dutchtown neighborhood.