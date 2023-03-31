ST. LOUIS — Woman charged with helping kill landlord: A 27-year old woman was charged Wednesday with helping her boyfriend kill their landlord over unpaid rent last year.

Deseray Rabb faces charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action alongside her boyfriend, James Cody, 28, in the fatal shooting of 72-year-old Michael Kelly, of St. Ann, on March 8, 2022.

Court documents say Rabb rented a Nissan sedan from Enterprise that was seen on surveillance video following Kelly's truck for several blocks before it pulled up near the scene of the shooting in the 3900 block of North 25th Street around 11 a.m.

The video showed Cody approach Kelly's truck with something in his hand. He moved outside of the camera frame, and Kelly's truck was hit multiple times by gunfire, court documents say. Kelly was later found shot multiple times in the driver's seat, police said.

The sedan fled the scene, according to court documents, and police said Rabb admitted in an interview to driving the rental car, court documents said.

Before Kelly was killed, Cody and Rabb were renting a property from him, police said. There was an ongoing dispute over unpaid rent, according to court documents.

Kelly was ordered held without bond. Cody's case is set for trial next month.

ST. LOUIS — Man pleads not guilty by insanity in killing: A man accused of shooting and killing a Shaw neighborhood resident behind his home last year pleaded not guilty Thursday by reason of insanity.

Kyle A. Stone, 21, is facing charges of murder, armed criminal action in the death of Christopher Brennan, as well as a separate felony stealing case.

Tuesday's hearing was the first time in roughly eight months he appeared before the court after multiple continuances while officials completed a mental evaluation.

Last week, his attorneys filed notice that he intended to present a defense that he was not guilty by reason of insanity. Stone's family told the Post-Dispatch last year he had been diagnosed with schizophrenia and autism when he was 18, but they struggled to get him follow-up care.

Stone is charged with taking a Black 2011 GMC Yukon with an attached trailer and a 2012 Buick Lacrosse in the days before May 20, when he struggled with and shot Brennan, 47, in Brennan's backyard in the 4000 block of Flora Place.

Within 20 minutes, multiple witnesses and surveillance video led police to Stone, court documents say.

The Shaw neighborhood was shaken following Brennan's death. Neighbors hung large green bows on tree trunks and porch columns to show support for his grieving family.

A representative for Brennan's family declined comment Tuesday.

Another status hearing in Stone's case is set for April 13.

ST. LOUIS — Man indicted in murder: A Cuba, Missouri, man was indicted Thursday in federal court on accusations he fatally shot a man while he slept, then stole and distributed his methamphetamine.

Terry W. Winebarger, 51, was also charged in state court in February with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of John H. Stevens. Police said Stevens' roommate discovered him at home Feb. 18 in the 7800 block of Utica Drive in Hanley Hills with multiple gunshot wounds to the head. A witness said they saw Winebarger shoot him.

Federal authorities wrote in court documents that Winebarger shot Stevens while he was sleeping, stole his methamphetamine and was later arrested in a vehicle with the murder weapon. He also said "I did this" on a jail call after his arrest and admitted to consuming meth and "mushrooms" before the killing, federal prosecutors wrote.

Stevens is now facing federal charges of discharging a firearm during a drug trafficking crime resulting in death, possessing meth with the intent to distribute and being a felon in possession of a gun.

ST. LOUIS — Man indicted in gas station killing: A Florissant man was indicted Wednesday in the January fatal shooting of an 18-year-old at a Cool Valley gas station.

Bryant Pirtle, 20, faces several charges in federal court after prosecutors say he and another person shot Devon Williams at a BP gas station just north of Interstate 70 after Williams tried to buy roughly $20 of marijuana from them.

As they fled, they ran Williams over, prosecutors said. Williams died at a hospital.

Officials zeroed in on Pirtle after investigators realized his iPhone was present at the murder scene and also where the car used during the killing was found abandoned. He is also suspected in multiple car break-ins at a Central West End parking lot, court documents said.

He was arrested March 23 after he fled from police in a stolen car from the same gas station where Williams was killed. Inside the car, police found $4,500, a pound of marijuana, digital scales, baggies and two AR-15-style rifles.

He faces two counts of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, one count of possession of a weapon during a drug trafficking crime resulting in death and one count of possession of a gun during a drug trafficking crime.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Man convicted of second-degree murder: A 30-year-old man was convicted Wednesday of murdering his exgirlfriend during an argument in May 2020.

A jury found Darius L. Ware of St. Louis guilty of second-degree murder, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a firearm. He will be sentenced May 26.

Prosecutors say just before 5 a.m. May 24, 2020, Ware shot Lawren Mitchell in the neck and killed her during an argument in the 5200 block of Lucas and Hunt Road on the edge of Jennings and Norwood Court.

Investigators said they identified Ware using surveillance footage, an eyewitness account and Mitchell's family.

"This is yet another tragic case that shows how all these guns in our community cost such an enormous waste of human life," said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell in a written statement.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Man who cashed dead mom's social security check for decades gets probation: A federal judge on Wednesday sentenced a man to probation for cashing his mother's social security checks for 26 years after she died.

As part of his sentence, Reginald Bagley, 62, will be required to pay back roughly $198,500.

Bagley began receiving checks after his mother died in 1994. At the time, Bagley was working a minimum-wage job and supporting four children alongside his wife, who was a housekeeper at local hotels, said Bagley's attorney, Dan Juengel, in court documents.

Initially, Juengel said, Bagley intended to use the money to get caught up and pay it back. But he and his wife had another child, and he kept falling behind. He received roughly $600 a month that he used to pay the family's bills.

"Reginald did not spend this extra money on drugs. He did not go and buy a fancy new car or waste the money away gambling," Juengel wrote. "Although he has limited education and job skills, Reginald did not stop working when he was receiving his mother's benefits."

Bagley was indicted in November 2021 for stealing government property. He pleaded guilty to the offense a year later.

He has continued to work since then as a trash truck driver, Juengel said.

Federal sentencing guidelines recommended Bagley spend 1218 months in prison, but Juengel said that given his age and ongoing medical conditions, he should be given probation so he could continue to pay the money back.

Prosecutors agreed, according to court documents.

On Wednesday, Judge Stephen R. Clark sentenced Bagley to five years of probation, including 18 months of home confinement.

