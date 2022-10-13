LAW AND ORDER

FERGUSON — Man shot and killed while watching TV: A man was shot dead around midnight Tuesday in Ferguson, police said.

Police say they were alerted to the shooting via ShotSpotter technology, which put them near North Elizabeth and Royal avenues. However, officers learned the shooting happened about a mile away in the 900 block of Thatcher Avenue.

Officers found the man unresponsive inside the home, and he later died at a hospital.

Police determined that shots were fired from outside into the home where the man was sitting in his living room watching TV.

Police say the shooting appears to be targeted.

ST. LOUIS — Woman killed when metal goes through windshield: A woman was killed Tuesday afternoon after a piece of metal went through her windshield on Highway 40 (Interstate 64) in St. Louis.

The woman was driving west on I-64 just after 12:30 p.m. when the metal hit the driver's side of the front windshield before South Vandeventer Avenue. She then crashed her 2012 Mercedes-Benz into a concrete wall several times. It was unclear Wednesday morning if the piece of metal came off another vehicle or if it was roadway debris.

The woman has not yet been identified.

ST. LOUIS — Police ID woman killed by hit-and-run driver: Police on Wednesday identified a woman killed three days earlier by a hit-and-run driver in south St. Louis.

Mangal Sarki, 65, was struck just after 6 p.m. in the 3700 block of Gravois Avenue, near South Spring Avenue, in the city's Tower Grove South neighborhood.

She was hit by a red sedan traveling west on Gravois.

The car drove away. Police do not have a more detailed description of the vehicle, and they don't have a description of the driver.

Sarki lived in the 3500 block of Grace Avenue in St. Louis.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Police ID man killed by hit-and-run driver: Police on Wednesday identified the man struck and killed early Tuesday on St. Charles Rock Road.

Marquist Murray, 38, was found lying in the road about 2:50 a.m. Tuesday, said Sgt. Tracy Panus of the St. Louis County Police Department.

He died at a hospital. Murray was hit on St. Charles Rock Road at Normandy Avenue, and police said the driver did not stop.

Officers on Wednesday said they were looking for a 20002006 white GMC Yukon with damage to the front driver side and its headlight.

Murray lived in the 1600 block of Lulu Avenue in Wellston.

CHESTERFIELD — Former massage therapist convicted: A former massage therapist at a Chesterfield Pilates studio accused of sexual abuse has been convicted of assault and endangerment of a child.

The trial of Michael Nobs, 72, of Creve Coeur, scheduled for this week was canceled after Nobs entered an Alford plea on Sept. 27 to two counts of assault and one count of felony child endangerment.

The Alford plea means Nobs agreed prosecutors had enough evidence to convict him but did not admit guilt.

He is convicted of groping two clients: A woman assaulted during a January 2019 massage at Performance Pilates on North Outer Forty Road in Chesterfield and a child younger than 12 during a massage between 2004 and 2005.

Nobs was sentenced to five years probation that includes requirements that he get counseling and refrain from any work as a trainer or massage therapist.

He is also forbidden from contacting victims in the case. Should he violate probation, he will face four years in prison.

Before the plea, Nobs faced more serious charges of second-degree sodomy, second-degree sexual abuse and first-degree child molestation.

The civil suit is ongoing. Attorneys for Nobs in the civil and criminal cases did not immediately reply to a request for comment Wednesday.

ST. LOUIS — Woman sentenced for lying on COVID loan applications: A Florissant woman was sentenced Wednesday to two years in prison for lying on applications to receive hundreds of thousands in COVID-19 business relief loans for herself and others, prosecutors said.

Dionneshae Forland, 51, pleaded guilty in July to several charges, including wire fraud, bank fraud and theft of government property, after submitting fake payroll records, helping her son falsify loan documents and helping others lie on loan documents for the federal Paycheck Protection Program and Missouri Small Business Grant Program.

As part of the sentence, U.S. District Judge Ronnie L. White ordered her to repay $787,075. She will also be under supervision for five years after her release from prison.

Forland's son, Dwayne Times, 31, also pleaded guilty to wire fraud and theft of government property. He was sentenced Tuesday to five years probation and was ordered to repay $194,850, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Federal agents have already seized nearly $600,000 from accounts linked to Forland and Times, the release said.

