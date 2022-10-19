LAW AND ORDER

BRECKENRIDGE HILLS — Man charged in father's death:A Breckenridge Hills man is accused of stabbing and killing his father Sunday and hiding the body behind a shed near their home.

Brandon R. Ramos, 31, was charged Monday with first-degree murder in the killing of his father, Bazan Garcia, 57.

Breckenridge Hills police Capt. Mitch Arer said investigators believe Ramos and his father got into an argument over money Sunday that ended with the son stabbing his father in their shared home.

The house is in the 3200 block of Edmundson Road.

Within about four hours, other family members returned home and called 911 when they could not locate Garcia, Armer said.

When Breckenridge Hills officers arrived to the house about 11:30 p..m., Ramos acted erratically and told them they should take him to either jail or a hospital, Armer said.

Officers then handcuffed Ramos at the house before family members discovered his father's body with stab wounds behind a shed on the property, Armer said.

Officers searched the home and found a bloody mop and smelled a strong scent of vinegar inside the house, charging documents say.

Police also found what appeared to be blood on the bottom of Ramos' shoe, court documents allege.

Ramos is being held at the St. Louis County Jail. He was denied bail Monday.

JEFFERSON CITY — Man set to face death:A man convicted of murdering his girlfriend and her three children at their home in Jennings is scheduled to die in early February.

The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday issued an execution warrant for Leonard Taylor, whose conviction in the four deaths the high court upheld in 2009.

Taylor had been convicted of firstdegree murder in the 2004 death of his girlfriend, Angela Rowe, 28.

He also was convicted of killing her children, Alexus Conley, 10, AcQreya Conley, 6, and Tyrese Conley, 5.

The Supreme Court's execution warrant ordered Department of Corrections officials to execute Taylor during a 24-hour period beginning at 6 p.m. on Feb. 7.

Taylor, 58, is incarcerated at the Potosi Correctional Center.

The Post-Dispatch reported in 2009 that Taylor had appealed his convictions on the grounds that the court erred in several ways. But the Missouri Supreme Court unanimously ruled against him and upheld the death sentence.

ST. LOUIS — Two murder cases dismissed on eve of trial, one refiled:Two murder cases related to the 2019 fatal shooting of a 35-year-old man were dismissed this week in St. Louis. One was immediately refiled.

Michael Mayhorn, 32, and Donnell Landers, 41, were set to face trial on charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the fatal shooting of Jazs Johnson on June 4, 2019, in the 3200 block of Newstead Avenue.

Mayhorn's case was dismissed after a witness failed to show up, said Mayhorn's attorney Scott Rosenblum.

"We were ready to try the case with or without that witness. We didn't believe she was particularly credible," Rosenblum said. "Mr. Mayhorn never should have been charged."

And on Tuesday, a jury had been selected and trial was ready to begin in Landers' case when the prosecutor said he was sick. Judge Bryan L. Hettenbach dismissed the case for failure to prosecute.

"There were some disputes this morning and the judge felt that the state was on some bull(expletive)," said Landers' attorney, John F. Washington. "He dismissed the case."

Prosecutors refiled the charges against Landers on Tuesday for firstdegree murder and armed criminal action. He is being held without bond.

Allison Hawk, spokeswoman for the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office, did not provide a comment on the dismissals Tuesday.

ST. LOUIS — Man killed in crash:A man was killed Tuesday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in north St. Louis.

The man, not yet identified by police, was pronounced dead at a hospital after a crash just before 12:30 p.m. at Hamilton Avenue and Page Boulevard. The scene was on the edge of the West End and Hamilton Heights neighborhoods.

Two people in the second vehicle were taken to a hospital for injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

No other details about the crash were available Tuesday evening.