ST. PETERS — Police charge girlfriend in Schnucks shooting: The girlfriend of a man charged in the March 3 shooting outside a St. Peters Schnucks grocery store has now also been charged in the case.

Jayana Dobbs surrendered to St. Peters police on Monday evening shortly after prosecutors charged her with robbery, being an accessory to first-degree assault and being an accessory to armed criminal action.

Dobbs, 22, lives in the 5200 block of Paulian Place in St. Louis. She was held on $1 million cash bail Tuesday.

Her boyfriend, Tyrone Miller Jr., turned himself in to St. Charles County authorities hours before Dobbs did.

Miller, 24, of O'Fallon, Illinois, had been charged last week in at-large warrants. He faces charges of first-degree assault, attempted robbery and armed criminal action. His bail is also set at $1 million cash.

Police said Miller shot a woman March 3 during a purse snatching outside a St. Peters Schnucks grocery store. The shooting happened about 8 p.m. that day on the Schnucks parking lot, at 48 Plaza 94.

Police said a 52-yearold woman was sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle while her husband loaded groceries into their car. Miller walked up to the woman and shot her in the ear while trying to steal her purse, court documents allege.

The victim's husband told St. Peters police he heard his wife yell: "No!" before the sound of gunshots, court documents say. The husband saw a man getting into a silver SUV.

The victim was rushed to a hospital where she was considered stable. Police have not released an update on her condition.

St. Peters police matched fingerprints on the victim's car to Miller, who was also suspected in a string of similar purse snatchings, including a robbery outside a Dierbergs grocery store in Shrewsbury.

St. Peters police Sgt. Melissa Doss told a reporter Tuesday that Miller was the boyfriend of Dobbs.

BALLWIN — Woman dies after standoff: A woman who barricaded herself inside a home Monday afternoon after exchanging gunfire with police has died.

The woman shot herself inside her home in the 100 block of Cascade Terrace Drive.

Police identified her as Janet Rabe, 51.

The situation began at 12:30 p.m. Monday when Ballwin police tried to pull over Rabe as she was driving, after reports that she had "flourished her weapon," according to St. Louis County police.

She drove off, and police did not immediately pursue her. About an hour later, another Ballwin officer tried to pull her over, but Rabe refused to stop, flashed her gun and struck a police vehicle with her car.

Rabe then drove home. Officers tried to speak with her there, but she fired at them, prompting them to fire back. No one was hit.

Rabe then barricaded herself inside the home.

Officers evacuated residents along the 100 block of Cascade Terrace Drive in Ballwin, near the intersection of Big Bend and Ries roads.

Police entered shortly afterward and found Rabe had shot herself.

READ: For more crime stories, point your smartphone camera at the QR code, then tap the link.