LAW AND ORDER

FRANKLIN COUNTY — Man dies in Franklin County crash: A 60-year-old man from St. Clair, Missouri, died in a car crash Saturday in Franklin County, according to the highway patrol.
The man was driving west in a pickup truck on Missouri Highway 50 about 8 p.m. Saturday. Near Birch Creek, his car crossed the centerline and collided with an oncoming tractor-trailer, troopers said.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the deceased as William McMillian. The driver of the tractor-trailer was uninjured. McMillian was wearing a seatbelt, troopers said.
ST. LOUIS — Man fatally shot Saturday night: A man was fatally shot Saturday evening in south St. Louis, according to police reports.
The victim was around 30 years old. As of Sunday morning, police had not released his name or exact age. The incident took place around 8 p.m. near the intersection of Cherokee Street and Oregon Avenue, at the border of the Gravois Park and Benton Park West neighborhoods.