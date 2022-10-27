LAW AND ORDER

ST. LOUIS - Man convicted of murder: Jurors on Tuesday convicted a St. Louis man of first degree murder and armed criminal action for the fatal shooting of a 33-year-old man in 2019.

After roughly two hours of deliberation, jurors convicted Terrell Whiting, 42, in the July 17, 2019, death of Rafael Givens, who was found fatally shot in the 9000 block of Halls Ferry Road, near Riverview Boulevard. The conviction carries an automatic penalty of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

After the shooting, police received multiple tips in the case from the anonymous line Crime Stoppers and questioned Whiting, who lived just blocks from the crime scene. The shooting was captured on surveillance footage, showing a man approaching Givens while holding a gun.

Whiting also posted on Facebook asking, "What's the murder count in St. Louis at this moment anyone know!!! #igot3."

Whiting's public defenders and prosecutors did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday morning.

ST. LOUIS - 1 injured in warehouse fire: One person was injured after a massive, wind-fueled fire ripped through a vacant warehouse Tuesday evening near St. Louis' riverfront.

The fire, in a five-story warehouse at North First and O'Fallon streets, began about 6:30 p.m. and raged for more than two hours. It was classified as a five alarm blaze, which is uncommon and the first such designation in years, according to St. Louis Fire Department Capt. Garon Mosby.

The warehouse collapsed in several spots, and firefighters hosed down nearby buildings to keep the blaze from spreading. Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson said the warehouse was more than 100 years old.

The person injured, a man, had a laceration to his face, which was treated as a non-life-threatening injury, Mosby said.

Firefighting efforts were made more complicated by narrow streets in the area, about a halfmile north of Laclede's Landing. The flames burned so hot that firefighters, about 80 yards from the building, were driven backward. Jenkerson described the scene as a "windstorm of embers."

The 15 mph winds on Tuesday worried firefighters, with Laclede Power Generation Facility and other warehouses next to the building. The fire was under control by 8:45 p.m.

ST. LOUIS - Police ID pedestrian killed: Police on Tuesday identified a pedestrian killed in a crash last week in the city's Kingsway West neighborhood.

The man killed was Joseph Todd, 72, of the 4100 block of Enright Avenue.

Just before 11 a.m. Friday, Todd was hit while walking near Maffitt Place and Kingshighway Boulevard, police said. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Initially, the driver who hit Todd drove away. Police found that driver's vehicle about a half-mile away north in the 3000 block of West Norwood Drive.

However, the driver turned themselves in to the North Patrol station later that day, and police said Saturday the driver was cooperating with the investigation.

