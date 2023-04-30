ST. LOUIS — Kiener Plaza shooting suspect in custody:Police have taken a 17-year-old male into custody in the shooting death of Darrius Mullins, who was skateboarding near Kiener Plaza earlier this week.

St. Louis police said Saturday morning that investigators will seek federal prosecution. They did not identify the suspect.

Mullins, 30, was a graduate of Soldan International Studies High School in north St. Louis and worked at Busch Stadium, his family said. He picked up skateboarding about two years ago and immediately fell in love with it.

He was well known in the area for skating in and around Kiener Plaza, and he lived on Pine Street in Downtown West.

Mullins had been skateboarding downtown Thursday, and officers said the suspect approached him when he took a break to sit on a bench at Kiener Plaza.

The two argued, and the suspect fi red multiple shots. Police said the victim initially ran away, and the suspect followed him and continued firing.

A' Shayla Hines, Mullins' sister, described him as having a "good soul."

ST. CLAIR COUNTY — Arrest made in MetroLink gunfire:An East St. Louis man was arrested on a MetroLink train platform in St. Clair County on Friday, two weeks after police say he fired a gunshot on a train crowded with Cardinals fans.

John F. Goliday, 57, was held in jail Saturday on $100,000 bail. He is charged with being a felon in possession of a handgun.

St. Clair County sheriff's Master Sgt. Adam Quirin said in an interview that Goliday was arrested when a deputy assigned to the MetroLink detail spotted Goliday on a train platform.

No one was injured April 13 when the shot was fired on the eastbound MetroLink train in St. Clair County. The shooting happened between the East Riverfront station, near the Casino Queen, and the Fifth and Missouri station in East St. Louis, where the train stopped and the suspect ran off.

Kids were crying, and families were shaken by the disturbance and the shooting just before 9 p.m. that night. Police said Goliday apparently confronted an unruly man on the train, ordering him to sit down and be quiet. The two men got into a scuffle, and the unruly man was pistol-whipped and bleeding, police said.

After police released a surveillance image of the man with the gun, Quirin said investigators received tips identifying the man as Goliday. Investigators had sought additional charges such as assault and child endangerment, but the felon in possession of a fi rearm is the lone charge that was fi led Thursday.

Goliday pleaded guilty of a 2008 robbery in St. Louis and was sentenced to 12 years in prison, according to Missouri online court records. He also was convicted in Illinois around 2000 of aggravated battery with a fi rearm and was sentenced to five years in prison.