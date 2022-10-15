LAW AND ORDER

ST. LOUIS — Woman shot and killed in Dutchtown: A woman was found shot to death Friday in the city's Dutchtown neighborhood.

The woman, about 30 years old, was discovered before 12:30 a.m. Friday in an alley behind the 3600 block of Montana Street.

Police said they were called to the scene for a report of a shooting. Shot in the head, the woman died in the alley.

The woman's name has not been released.

ST. LOUIS — Man shot and killed in Walnut Park East: A man was shot and killed in a flurry of gunfire Friday morning in the city's Walnut Park East neighborhood.

The man, in his 40s, was found on a porch in the 4700 block of Wren Avenue just after 6:53 a.m. surrounded by bullet casings. He has not been identified.

The area cordoned off with yellow crime-scene tape included the home's porch, the front yard and an alley across the street.

ST. LOUIS — Teen shot in Kingsway West: A teenager was shot just before 1:30 p.m. Friday in the city's Kingsway West neighborhood.

Police said a 13-year-old boy was found with a gunshot wound to his leg inside a home in the 5100 block of Northland Avenue.

He was conscious and breathing, according to police reports.

CLAYTON — Former teacher's aide pleads guilty: A former teacher's aide in the Ferguson-Florissant School District pleaded guilty Friday to child sex abuse charges.

Joseph Guyre, 33, of Hazelwood, was convicted of felony child molestation and two counts of statutory sodomy.

He admitted to molesting a child in both 2013 and 2017 when he was a teacher's aide at Wedgewood School in the Ferguson-Florissant School District teaching English as a second language, according to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's office.

The victim reported the abuse to Florissant police in 2021.

Guyre was last employed by the district in January 2020, according to a news release last year from the Ferguson-Florissant School District.

The district said no criminal history surfaced in Guyre's criminal background check.

Sentencing in the case is set for 11 a.m. Jan. 13.

ST. LOUIS — Woman awarded $177M in sexual assault suit: A jury on Friday awarded $177 million to a woman who was sexually assaulted at a downtown hotel in 2016 by a security guard who used his master key to enter her room while she was sleeping.

The woman, a sheriff's deputy from New Jersey, was attending a conference in St. Louis and staying at the Hyatt Regency hotel on Chestnut Street when a colleague called to ask for someone to check on her, according to the complaint. The hotel's security guard, David A. White, used his master key to enter her room, found her sleeping, then left. He returned soon after and assaulted her.

White pleaded guilty in 2018 to first-degree burglary and misdemeanor sexual abuse and was sentenced to probation.

But the woman's attorneys with Kansas City-based Davis Bethune & Jones argued in court documents that the Hyatt should also be held liable for hiring and not adequately supervising him.

After a four-day trial this week, a jury ruled in favor of the woman and awarded $177 million in damages, including $149 million in punitive damages, of which half will go to the state of Missouri.

Hyatt, for its part, argued in court documents it shouldn't be held responsible for White's conduct. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

EDWARDSVILLE — Man sentenced in fatal crash: A man was sentenced to nine years in prison for slamming his pickup into the front of a Granite City home, killing a 73-year-old woman inside, prosecutors announced Friday.

Jonathan M. Beasley, 48, of Granite City, had been drinking at several bars before driving the night of July 5, 2021, according to the announcement from Madison County State's Attorney Thomas Haine.

Beasley about 10:30 p..m. crashed his pickup into the home of Virginia Ann Ohren in the 1900 block of Joy Avenue. Ohren was pinned by the vehicle and killed in the crash.

When police arrived, Beasley was found standing next to his truck in the demolished home and invited the officers inside, according to prosecutors. His blood alcohol level was 0.255%, above the legal limit of 0.08%, police found.

Beasley pleaded guilty last month to aggravated DUI resulting in death and was sentenced by a judge to nine years in prison. Prosecutors sought a 12-year sentence in the case, according to a statement from Haine's office.

EXPLORE:To examine a map of homicides in the St. Louis metro area during 2022, point your smartphone camera at the QR code, then tap the link.