ST. LOUIS — Woman fatally shot in Ellendale: A woman was shot and killed early Saturday in the Ellendale neighborhood in southwest St. Louis.

Police found a 44-year-old woman shot dead just after 6 a.m. in the 7100 block of Piccadilly Avenue.

Additional information was not immediately available.

EDWARDSVILLE — Man guilty in Granite City tire shop murder: A Madison County jury found a man guilty Thursday in a 2021 murder outside a Granite City tire shop.

Fred W. Williams, 33, was convicted of first-degree murder in the June 25, 2021, killing of tire shop employee Delas M. Carter, 30, of Alorton.

Prosecutors argued Williams shot Carter 10 times at close range outside the shop in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue.

Assistant State’s Attorney Luke Yager, in his closing argument, called it “an execution in broad daylight.”

Evidence presented at trial included security footage of the shooting with the shooter's face covered, cellphone data, license plate tracking and a DNA match on clothing found in a getaway car," according to the office of Madison County State's Attorney Tom Haine.

The motive for the killing was not clear during the trial.

Williams faces a sentence of between 45 years to life in prison.

Another man police initially suspected in the shooting, Dionta O. Moore, 31, died by suicide when he was apprehended by police during a police chase after the shooting.

ARLINGTON, Texas — St. Louis Battlehawks’ trainer dies: Ben Siegfried, a trainer for the XFL who worked with the St. Louis Battlehawks, died Thursday evening in Arlington, Texas. He was 22.

The XFL, the Battlehawks and the Washington Defenders, with whom he also worked, announced the death Friday on Twitter.

A cause of death was not released.

Siegfried “was an integral part of preparing our Battlehawks and Defenders for the season. His infectious smile in the locker room and passion for his work will be deeply missed by all the players and staff who had the opportunity to work with him,” the statement said.

Siegfried was a graduate student in athletic training at Lebanon Valley College in Annville, Pennsylvania, who was doing clinical training with the XFL, according to the college.

The XFL will honor his memory at the Battlehawks’ first home game against the Arlington Renegades at The Dome at America’s Center at 3 p.m. Sunday and also at the Defenders’ game against the Vegas Vipers.