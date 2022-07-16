LAW for 7/17/22

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Inmate dies: An inmate at the St. Louis County jail in downtown Clayton has died, a county spokesman said Saturday.

Donald Matthews, 59, was transported on Saturday morning to SSM Health St. Mary’s hospital in Richmond Heights, where he was pronounced dead, county spokesman Doug Moore said.

Matthews was booked into the jail at 11:24 p.m. on Thursday for first-degree stalking and violation of an order of protection, Moore said. On Saturday morning, Matthews had breakfast in his cell and told jail officials he was fine during a routine check at 8:30.

At 8:40, jail personnel were doing a medical check on some inmates — Matthews had refused a drug screen when he was booked, so jail staff were watching him more closely, Moore said — and they found him on the floor of his cell. Officers spoke with Matthews and helped him get back into bed. But he was going in and out of consciousness, and at 8:45 a.m., an emergency call for medical assistance went out to all radios in the jail. Two minutes later, 911 was called.

Emergency medical services arrived at 8:53 a.m., Moore said.

Paramedics departed with Matthews in an ambulance at 9:20 a.m. It arrived at St. Mary’s at 9:26. Matthews was pronounced dead at 9:44 a.m.

FERGUSON — Man charged after shooting ex-girlfriend’s house: A St. Louis man faces 12 felony charges and four misdemeanors after allegedly firing shots at his ex-girlfriend’s house on four occasions.

Kaleek Harrington, 19, is charged in St. Louis County with shooting at the house near Robert-Superior Park on April 17, July 2, July 3 and July 5. After the last incident, police attempted to stop Harrington’s car, a 2007 Mercedes Benz, which then crashed into a utility pole, prosecutors said.

A man matching Harrington’s description fled on foot. Among other charges, Harrington is accused of resisting arrest and leaving the scene of an accident.

Witnesses said they had seen Harrington shooting at the house with a rifle, and one witness took a picture of his car outside the house during one incident. Bullet holes were found in the victim’s house, a car belonging to someone else parked in the driveway, and another residence.

Harrington is being held without bond.

“It’s unbelievable that no one was killed or even injured after four violent episodes like this,” St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell said in a statement. “We intend to hold this defendant accountable by sending him to a Missouri prison where he will have no access to a Mercedes or a firearm for many years.”

ST. LOUIS — Man killed in hit-and-run: A pedestrian was struck and killed by a speeding car at a busy intersection in the Tower Grove South neighborhood on Friday, police said.

Police said Saturday the man, who was not identified, was hit around 9:10 p.m. while crossing South Grand Boulevard at Juniata Street, a corner that includes such restaurants as King & I Thai Cuisine, Lemongrass Vietnamese and the breakfast joint, Rooster.

Witnesses told police a black SUV was speeding southbound on Grand, ran the red light, hit the pedestrian in the crosswalk and sped off.

Danni Eickenhorst, one of the owners of Steve’s Hot Dogs, near the fatal scene, said she was attending movie night at the Ritz Park next door, hosted by the South Grand Community Improvement District, when she heard the impact of the crash.

Eickenhorst said her husband went over to pick up the man’s shoes in the intersection while she and a number of other people tried to help the man until police arrived. While she did not see the vehicle that took off after hitting the man, she said a number of others came over to the scene who did.

The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

FLORISSANT — Arrested teen drives off in police car: A 17-year-old girl who had been handcuffed and buckled into a Florissant police car stole the car early Saturday morning.

Florissant police said the girl had been placed in the back seat of the car, which did not have a partition between the front and the back. She manipulated the handcuffs to the front of her body, police said, released the seat belt, climbed into the front seat and drove off.

Minutes later, the police car was found crashed into another vehicle in the 8900 block of Riverview Boulevard. No injuries were reported in the collision. The girl was last seen running across Riverview Boulevard toward Halls Ferry Road.

Police say they know who she is and are searching for her.

The police had been responding to calls of a disturbance involving juveniles in the 200 block of Brightmoor Drive at 12:45 a.m. The girl allegedly stole the car while the officer was investigating.

Last year, a woman who had been arrested by the Missouri Highway Patrol in St. Charles County stole the patrol car in which she had been placed. A week later, another woman who had been arrested by the Missouri Highway Patrol, this time in Jefferson County, also stole the patrol car in which she had been placed.

ST. LOUIS — Man shot and killed: A man was shot and killed in the LaSalle Park neighborhood here Friday afternoon.

Police said the man, 35, who was not identified, was shot in the 1300 block of South 10th Street, a pedestrian-only walkway just east of the St. Raymond senior apartments at Tucker Boulevard and Park Avenue.

Police found him in the 1200 block of South Eighth Street, a strip of warehouses, parking lots and shipping yards.

ST. LOUIS — Police ID victim and suspect: Police on Saturday identified the victim and suspect in a murder in the Kingsway East neighborhood here.

Police said they found Shaun Hunt, 38, shot and dying about 7:45 a.m. Friday in the 4800 block of Leduc Street, a few blocks east of Kingshighway Boulevard.

After the shooting, police said Stanley Barge, 31, ran into a nearby home and at first refused to come out before surrendering to police.

Barge has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action, police said Saturday.