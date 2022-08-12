LAW for 8/13/22

ST. LOUIS — Nightclub shooting kills one, injures three: A shooting at a nightclub early Friday killed one man and injured at least three others in north St. Louis.

So many shots were fired at Sweet Timez on Martin Luther King Drive that police initially worried more people could be hurt that officers weren't aware of — and show up on their own at hospitals.

The three injured victims police do know about were all men, ages 50, 47 and 45, who were shot in the legs. Police said they were conscious and breathing. No other victims were reported by Friday evening.

Paramedics took the older two men to the hospital, and the 45-year-old victim got a ride with someone else. Their conditions weren't available.

David Leroy Smith Jr. died at the scene after being shot more than once. Smith, 40, lived in the 7500 block of Balfour Drive in Hanley Hills.

The shooting was just before 3 a.m. Friday at 5166 Martin Luther King Drive. A sign outside the club reads Sweet Timez. The club is on the northern edge of the city's Academy neighborhood, near Wellston.

Police haven't released a description of any suspect or suspects, or said what sparked the fight that spilled outside the club.

A 30-year-old man who witnessed the killing told the Post-Dispatch he was attending an event at the club. The event started at midnight and included some birthday celebrations.

There was a fight inside the club near the front door. The witness said he went to the DJ stand to use the microphone, asking people to leave the club. That's when he heard two shots inside the club, killing the man.

"I definitely saw him die," the witness said in an interview. "It was a beef, a certain situation, and they just wanted to have this person dead."

With that, people were scared and darted to their own cars, grabbing guns, the witness told the newspaper. More shots rang out outside, he said. One of the injured men had been outside all along, on the street and apparently had no connection to the club or the fight, the witness said.

"It was multiple people with multiple guns," he added.

A St. Louis police officer happened upon the scene. The officer was driving east on Martin Luther King and saw a commotion with cars speeding away. The officer heard gunshots in the crowd.

Evidence technicians found ballistics evidence inside the club and on the parking lot, said police Sgt. Charles Wall.

ST. LOUIS — Store clerk who killed customer sentenced for gun crime: A St. Louis convenience store clerk who fatally shot a customer during a dispute over a candy bar was sentenced Friday to nine years in prison.

At a bench trial in March, U.S. District Judge Henry Autrey found Taleb Rebhi Ali-Jawher guilty of a charge of being an undocumented immigrant in possession of a firearm.

On the night of Sept. 26, 2017, Jawher shot Christopher Simmons, 34, during an argument that began when Simmons didn’t have enough money for a candy bar.

Jawher thought Simmons was trying to steal the candy and got a gun, Jawher said during a prior plea agreement.

Prosecutors said Jawher was notified multiple times that he was not legally in the country. Jawher entered the country from Jordan in 2007; his 2007 application to extend his visa was rejected.

Jawher was sentenced in February in St. Louis Circuit Court to a seven-year prison term after he pleaded guilty to charges of first-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action. The charge was reduced from first-degree murder.

ST. LOUIS — Two men shot and killed in Carondelet: Two men were shot and killed Friday morning in the front yard of a home in the city’s Carondelet neighborhood, police said.

Police were called at around 11:45 a.m. to the 6100 block of Alaska Avenue, north of Carondelet Park at the southern end of the city, according to St. Louis homicide commander Lt. Jesse Harris.

Harris said no suspects were in custody and investigators didn't know if there was more than one suspect, nor if the two men killed lived at the residence where the shooting happened.

Crestwood resident and handyman Ted Aronski was working outside on his future brother-in-law’s home a few doors down when the shooting happened.

He said there was a lawn service working nearby, so he couldn’t hear what happened prior to shots being fired. "Then, all of a sudden, I hear multiple shots," he said. "I jumped up, leaned against the door, you know, just looking three houses down." He said he heard at least 10 shots.

Aronski then saw a man carrying an assault-style gun run across the street and get into a white car, possibly a Chevrolet Colbolt.

Aronski said he ran down to the street to catch the car's license plate number as the man began to drive off. "Then he kind of backed up and stopped," Aronski said. "And I got scared so I ran into the house."

The man drove off and Aronski called 911.

These two deaths, plus another deadly shooting at Sweet Timez nightclub early Friday morning, brought the city's homicide number up from 113 on Thursday to 116 Friday afternoon. Police records indicate before Friday's shooting there had been four homicides in the Carondelet neighborhood. Last year in total, St. Louis police recorded 199 homicides. In 2020, when the city had its highest homicide rate in at least 50 years, 263 people were killed.

ST. LOUIS — Judge dismisses lawsuit: A St. Louis judge Thursday dismissed a Spanish Lake man's six-year-old lawsuit that alleged St. Louis police and prosecutors unfairly targeted him because of his race.

On Thursday, Circuit Judge Jason Sengheiser granted former Sgt. Gary Foster’s motion to dismiss Ronald Gunn’s 2016 lawsuit claiming malicious prosecution by then-Circuit Attorney Jennifer Joyce. Gunn’s lawsuit also named Foster, who arrested Gunn in 2014 during a scuffle outside Foster's home.

Gunn, who is Black, told the Post-Dispatch in 2016 that he thought the white sergeant who arrested him targeted him because of his skin color.

Joyce was dismissed from the lawsuit about three weeks after Gunn filed it in June 2016.

The luggage courier from Spanish Lake had alleged that a simple GPS mix-up on Feb. 19, 2014, mistakenly led him in the driveway of a St. Louis police officer, who confronted Gunn while off-duty. After a scuffle, Foster arrested Gunn. Gunn was later charged with assaulting Foster and resisting arrest but those charges were dropped months later.

The judge dismissed the suit “for failure to prosecute.”

Reached by phone Friday, Gunn said he wasn't aware of the dismissal and that he plans to refile the suit. He said he tried to serve Foster with the lawsuit multiple times and that Foster "kept evading the subpoena," showing what Gunn called "a lack of character that further proves my claim that he should not be a police officer."

Foster worked for the city police department from 1992 until his retirement in March 2021, a police spokesman said.