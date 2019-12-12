FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS — Officer dragged at mall by stolen car: The driver of a stolen car dragged a Fairview Heights police officer Thursday before running into a bystander and crashing into a Metro East mall, authorities said.
The officer was on patrol at St. Clair Square when he saw a vacant car parked outside a department store with its hazard lights flashing, according to a police statement. The officer checked the license plate and found the car was reported stolen Monday from Ste. Genevieve County.
When a man left the mall and got in the car, the officer tried to apprehend him. The suspect began driving, dragging the officer along. The car struck a bystander and crashed into the exterior of a J.C. Penney store, police said.
The man ran back into the mall, where he was taken into custody. Police said the 20-year-old man had active warrants for auto theft in St. Louis County.
The officer was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening. The bystander had minor injuries that did not need medical attention, police said.
Police said they found a handgun in the car.
ST. LOUIS — Woman accused of stealing $420,000 from St. Louis County employer: Tammy Fox, 49, of Carrollton, Illinois, was indicted Thursday on two counts of wire fraud. Federal authorities say from January 2011 to February 2018, Fox used the money she stole via checks to withdraw cash and pay for clothes, vehicle payments and rent.
Fox worked as an office manager for ExPro Midwest, a St. Louis County company that specializes in cleaning boilers. Prosecutors said Fox had control over the company's credit card bills, and she was able to forge the signature of one of the company's owners on checks.
She's also accused of altering internal financial records she sent to outside accountants and of issuing checks to a friend.
In total, Fox wrote 215 checks, authorities said.
She must pay back all the money if found guilty, and she could face up to 20 years in prison along with a $250,000 fine.
EDWARDSVILLE — Woman accused of killing mother-in-law by morphine overdose: Amy L. Melchert, 47, a registered nurse, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of drug-induced homicide, according to Madison County court documents. The overdose occurred in June while Wilma J. Melchert, 85, was in the care of Amy Melchert.
Wood River police began investigating shortly after Wilma Melchert's death in the 500 block of East Ferguson Avenue.
Investigators noticed discrepancies in witness statements and determined that drugs prescribed to Wilma Melchert were missing. After an autopsy and toxicology screening, her death was ruled a homicide from an overdose of morphine.
Amy Melchert's bail has been set at $500,000.
CRESTWOOD — Illinois man charged with kidnapping woman: A Glen Carbon man was in court Thursday after being charged with kidnapping a woman Tuesday in the parking lot of a Crestwood elementary school.
Nathan Allen Edwards, 42, is accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend in the parking lot of Long Elementary School, 9021 Sappington Road, where she works. Edwards drove the woman to his trailer in Glen Carbon where police arrested him. The woman's condition was not immediately available.
Police said in a statement that no students were present at the time of the abduction. The elementary school is in the Lindbergh School District, which sent parents a letter informing them of the incident.
A judge set Edwards' bond at $250,000, and if posted, he'll be released with an ankle monitoring bracelet.
ST. LOUIS — Man found fatally shot near Tower Grove Park: Homicide detectives were investigating the shooting death of a man found in a vehicle Thursday night.
Police responded to reports of a shooting near Sidney Street and Grand Boulevard about 6:35 p.m. and found the man in a car. Police had not released the man's identity.