Law for 3/25

WARRENTON — Walmart licker charged with making terrorist threat: A 26-year-old man was identified in court documents Tuesday as the person who police say posted a video online of himself licking items in a Warrenton Walmart earlier this month.
Cody Lee Pfister, 26, of Warrenton has been charged by the Warren County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office with a terrorist threat in the second degree.
In the posted video, Pfister looks at the camera and asks, “Who’s scared of coronavirus?” before licking a row of deodorant sticks for purchase.
Court documents state the incident took place March 11.
Pfister “knowingly caused a false belief or fear that a condition involving danger to life existed,” court documents state, adding that he acted “with reckless disregard of the risk causing the evacuation, quarantine or closure of any portion” of Walmart.
A docket hearing is scheduled for Wednesday. A message left for his attorney was not returned Tuesday.
Pfister has admitted to committing crimes in Montgomery County. In 2013, Pfister pleaded guilty in circuit court to burglary and stealing a firearm. In 2016, Pfister pleaded guilty in Montgomery municipal court to a charge of disorderly conduct. Two years later, Pfister pleaded guilty in circuit court to driving while intoxicated, and he was given probation. Pfister violated probation and was given jail time, according to court records.
FRANKLIN COUNTY — St. Louis man involved in shootout dies of injuries: A man wounded in a shootout Saturday with Franklin County sheriff’s deputies has died of his injuries.
The man, 21, of St. Louis, shot and wounded two Franklin County sheriff’s deputies before they returned fire and wounded him, authorities said.
Sheriff Steve Pelton said in a news release Tuesday that the man died on Sunday. Pelton would not identify him, citing an ongoing investigation.
At about 9:45 p.m. Saturday, a Franklin County deputy tried to stop a 2007 Honda CR-V, authorities said. The driver refused to stop and fled east along Highway AT.
The suspect pulled into a business parking lot near the Highway 100 and Interstate 44 intersection, officials said. As two deputies in separate vehicles pulled into the parking lot, the driver got out and started shooting at the deputies’ cars.
One deputy was shot in the shoulder and the other was shot in the arm and the shoulder. Their injuries were not considered life-threatening.
ST. PETERS — One hurt in St. Peters house fire that officials say was arson: One person was injured in a house fire Tuesday that fire officials say was intentionally set.
Steve Brown, assistant chief for Central County Fire and Rescue, said in a statement that the fire occurred shortly after 3 a.m. in the 100 block of Timberidge Drive in St. Peters.
The person in the home suffered severe burns and rushed to a neighbor’s home for help, Brown said. The person was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Investigators determined the fire began in the basement of the home and had been set. No other details were immediately available.
St. Peters police are leading the investigation.
ST. CHARLES COUNTY — Driver dies when SUV overturns: A St. Charles County man was killed Monday night in a one-vehicle crash on Highway 94.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the victim as Brendan M. Dolan, 56, of Augusta.
Dolan was driving east on Highway 94 about 7 p.m. Monday when his 2017 Toyota Highlander ran off the road. The SUV hit an embankment and overturned near Schell Road, police said.
Dolan, who was wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!