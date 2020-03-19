Fans of the not-quite-true crime genre can consistently get their fix with reruns of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” which never get old, no matter how many marathons you've seen. New episodes of the long-running series air Thursday nights on NBC, but the classics featuring both Olivia (Mariska Hargitay) and Elliot (Christopher Meloni) are guilty pleasure gold. We know how the old episodes are going to end, but that never detracts from the appeal. This isn’t TV's longest-running live-action series for nothing. Catch the classics on USA ION, or stream them on Hulu. By Kevin C. Johnson