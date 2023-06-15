Lawlor, Mary Therese (nee Moran), Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Sunday, June 11, 2023; loving wife and best friend for 47 years of the late Timothy O. Lawlor; cherished mother of Timothy G. Lawlor, Kevin M. Lawlor, and Mary Ellen Baker; dearest mother-in-law of Douglas Baker; beloved grandmother of Michael (Michaela), Meghan, Caitlin, Nora, and Maggie; dear sister of Margaret Eileen Moran, the late Catherine Moran, and the late Joseph Moran; our dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin, godmother, and friend. Mary's devout Catholic faith and her love for her family were inspirational to everyone who knew her. She was the person many of her family and friends leaned on for advice and help during difficult times. Special thanks to the staff at Mari de Villa and to her family and friends for all their loving support over the last two years.