The display at Horner Park, which organizers describe as a “family-friendly, nostalgic look back in time with just a hint of modern day,” is run by volunteers who crafted many of the displays. A mile-long road meanders past scenes dedicated to the military and first responders, a penguin village and an animated light show set to music.
When 5-9 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays, 5-10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays; through Dec. 31 • Where Horner Park, 11113 Widicus Road, Lebanon • How much Free; donations accepted • More info hornerparklights.com