When 7:30 p.m. June 3 • Where Powell Hall, 718 North Grand Boulevard • How much $58-$95 • More info slso.org
If you know Ledisi, you know she can do just about anything when it comes to her vocal choices. That’s why we can’t wait for her to bring her tribute to soulful goddess Nina Simone to Powell Hall. Ledisi released her “Ledisi Sings Nina” album in 2021 with “Four Women” and “Feeling Good.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today