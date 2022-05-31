 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'Ledisi Sings Nina'

2019 Pre-Grammy Gala And Salute To Industry Icons - Show

Ledisi performs at the Pre-Grammy Gala And Salute To Industry Icons at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

When 7:30 p.m. June 3 •  Where Powell Hall, 718 North Grand Boulevard • How much $58-$95 • More info slso.org

If you know Ledisi, you know she can do just about anything when it comes to her vocal choices. That’s why we can’t wait for her to bring her tribute to soulful goddess Nina Simone to Powell Hall. Ledisi released her “Ledisi Sings Nina” album in 2021 with “Four Women” and “Feeling Good.”

