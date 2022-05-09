Lee Brice performs at Chesterfield Amphitheater in Chesterfield on Saturday, June 12, 2021. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
JSL @ 25 with Terell Stafford, Cyrus Chestnut, Grace Kelly, Allison Miller, Nathan Pence, 7:30 p.m. June 8-9, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. June 10-11, 6:30 p.m. June 12, Ferring Jazz Bistro, $10-$46, jazzstl.org
•
Brother Moses, 8 p.m. June 9, Blueberry Hill Duck Room, $12-$15, ticketmaster.com
•
Asking Alexandria and Nothing More, Atreyu, Eva Under Fire, 6:30 p.m. June 9, the Pageant, $38.25-$42.25, ticketmaster.com
•
Whiskey Myers, Shane Smith and the Saints, 49 Winchester, 6:30 p.m. June 9, St. Louis Music Park, $29-$69, ticketmaster.com
•
McKinley James, 8 p.m. June 9, Old Rock House, $12-$15, metrotix.com
•
Kaskade, 10 p.m. June 10, Ryse Nightclub, ticketmaster.com
•
Lord Huron, 7:30 p.m. June 10, St. Louis Music Park, $29-$75, ticketmaster.com
•
Wallows “Tell Me That It’s Over Tour” with Spill Tab, 8 p.m. June 10, the Factory (17105 North Outer 40 Road, Chesterfield), $34-$39, ticketmaster.com
•
Mitch Ryder, Peter Rivera, Supe Granda, Larry Boyd, 7:30 p.m. June 11, Wildey Theatre, $51.50-$56.50, wildeytheatre.com
•
Lee Brice “Label Me Proud Tour 2022” with Michael Ray, Jackson Dean, 7 p.m. June 11, St. Louis Music Park, $40-$60, ticketmaster.com
