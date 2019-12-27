7. Lee Fields & the Expressions, Sept. 19, the Ready Room

A master of old-school soul, Fields and his band left the Ready Room crowd drenched not just in sweat but in the positivity of the message that saturates his latest album, “It Rains Love.”
Amy Bertrand 314-340-8284
@abertrand on Twitter
A master of old-school soul, Fields and his band left the Ready Room crowd drenched not just in sweat but in the positivity of the message that saturates his latest album, “It Rains Love.”
Amy Bertrand 314-340-8284
@abertrand on Twitter
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.