Leg day
GH: It’s still almost time for Marissa to head back to Dallas. This is time that could be spent developing her character, but we instead must tag along as she and Billy work out at the Fitness Edge Personal Training in Creve Coeur. Also, Billy takes pictures of Marissa’s butt.

BO: This must be the glitz and glamour Christi was referring to.

GH: After working on their fitness, they engage in surface-level conversation about how much they love spending time together. That seems more like one-week kind of talk.

BO: Marissa says she doesn’t want to go back to Dallas. She thinks the next step is, like, being together in the same city. They can’t just, like, do long-distance forever.

Like, no you can’t, Marissa. But if Billy’s family has anything to say about it, you won’t have any kind of forever with him.

GH: I’m loving Billy’s hair in this scene. If Marissa did that to him, she can’t be all bad.

