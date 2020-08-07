LEGACIES FOR ODOM, LOCK?

QUESTION: What do you think is the Barry Odom legacy at Mizzou? And what is the Drew Lock legacy?

MATTER: Barry took a job nobody wanted in 2015 - for reasons we all know - and he kept the program from completely imploding on his watch while at the same time not taking any significant steps forward. He's the very definition of a .500 coach. He rarely won any games the Tigers were expected to lose; he lost too many games the Tigers were expected to win. He was learning on the job, made some hires that in hindsight weren't very wise and had too much staff turnover to make real momentum as a program.

As for Drew, he's a quarterback who grew and matured a great deal, was thrust into a situation he wasn't ready for but learned from that rookie year and got better every season — while playing in three different systems under three different coordinators. Like Odom, he rarely beat teams he was expected to beat, but he also didn't have a lot of help around him. He had just two receivers/tight ends who were drafted (J’Mon Moore, Albert Okwuegbunam) but still put up impressive numbers, record-breaking in some cases. Mizzou probably didn't get as much out of his talent, but that had more to do with supporting cast than anything else.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.