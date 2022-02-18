When 7 p.m. Feb. 19 • Where Chaifetz Arena, 1 South Compton Avenue • How much $58-$268; proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info ticketmaster.com

Rick Ross and friends are coming to town for their “Legendz of the Streetz” tour. He shares a bill with Jeezy, Gucci Mane, 2Chainz, Fabolous, Trina and DJ Drama. Ross’ latest album is “Richer Than I Ever Been” with guest features from Future, Jazmine Sullivan, 21 Savage, Wiz Khalifa, Wale, The-Dream, Benny the Butcher and others. By Kevin C. Johnson