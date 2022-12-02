Leifeld Jr., Albert J. Albert J. Leifeld Jr. 86, died on November 30, 2022. Truly a GIFT OF GOD! Mr. Leifeld was a Post-Dispatch retiree and a member of CWA/ITU here in St Louis. He is survived by his daughter Lisa D. Leifeld Lieberman, son-in-law and 3 grand kids, Elizabeth, Veronica and Connor and 6 great-grand kids and his 3 sisters, Mary, Rose and JoAnn and brother Ed. Body was donated to Washington University School of Medicine.