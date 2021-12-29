 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Leitz 2018 Eins Zwei Dry 3 Riesling Trocken, Rheingau, Germany
0 comments

Leitz 2018 Eins Zwei Dry 3 Riesling Trocken, Rheingau, Germany

  • 0
Leitz 2018 Eins Zwei Dry 3, Riesling Trocken, Rheingau, Germany

Leitz 2018 Eins Zwei Dry 3, Riesling Trocken, Rheingau, Germany

Bought • The Wine and Cheese Place, 7435 Forsyth Boulevard, in February for $15.99

Description • Leitz, one of the top estates in the Rheingau, is operated by Johannes Leitz, whose family has been making wine since 1744. Although this is the winery’s entry-level dry riesling, it offers an amazing amount of finesse and elegance for an affordable price. Invitingly aromatic, this delicate white is crisp, lively and complex, tasting of stone fruit, apples and zesty lime with a touch of spice. It has a brisk acidity and ends with a long, pure finish. It would be great with oysters and other seafood as well as smoked salmon.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News