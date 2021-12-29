Leitz 2018 Eins Zwei Dry 3, Riesling Trocken, Rheingau, Germany

Description • Leitz, one of the top estates in the Rheingau, is operated by Johannes Leitz, whose family has been making wine since 1744. Although this is the winery’s entry-level dry riesling, it offers an amazing amount of finesse and elegance for an affordable price. Invitingly aromatic, this delicate white is crisp, lively and complex, tasting of stone fruit, apples and zesty lime with a touch of spice. It has a brisk acidity and ends with a long, pure finish. It would be great with oysters and other seafood as well as smoked salmon.