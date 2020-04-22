Lentil Curry and Cashews

Yield: 2 servings
Olive oil spray
1 cup frozen chopped onion
1 teaspoon minced garlic
½ teaspoon ground ginger
1 tablespoon curry powder
1 teaspoon ground cumin
2 cups rinsed and drained canned lentils
1 cup baby kale
½ cup lite coconut milk
½ cup drained reduced-sodium diced tomatoes
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
2 tablespoons chopped cilantro
½ cup cashew nuts, dry roasted without salt
2 tablespoons reduced-fat sour cream
1. Heat large skillet over medium-high heat and spray with olive oil spray. Add onion, garlic and ginger. Saute 2 to 3 minutes. Add curry powder and ground cumin. Saute another minute. Stirring to combine all ingredients. Add the lentils, coconut milk and tomatoes. Stir again. Cook 5 minutes.
2. Add the kale and stir until wilted 1 to 2 minutes. Add salt and pepper to taste. Serve in bowls and sprinkle cilantro and cashews on top. Add a tablespoon of sour cream to each bowl.
Per serving: 579 calories; 25g fat; 6mg cholesterol; 27g protein; 70g carbohydrates; 22g fiber; 63mg sodium
Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!