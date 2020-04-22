Lentil Curry and Cashews
Lentil Curry and Cashews

Lentil Curry and Cashews (Linda Gassenheimer/TNS)

 Linda Gassenheimer, Tribune News Service

Yield: 2 servings

Olive oil spray

1 cup frozen chopped onion

1 teaspoon minced garlic

½ teaspoon ground ginger

1 tablespoon curry powder

1 teaspoon ground cumin

2 cups rinsed and drained canned lentils

1 cup baby kale

½ cup lite coconut milk

½ cup drained reduced-sodium diced tomatoes

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 tablespoons chopped cilantro

½ cup cashew nuts, dry roasted without salt

2 tablespoons reduced-fat sour cream

1. Heat large skillet over medium-high heat and spray with olive oil spray. Add onion, garlic and ginger. Saute 2 to 3 minutes. Add curry powder and ground cumin. Saute another minute. Stirring to combine all ingredients. Add the lentils, coconut milk and tomatoes. Stir again. Cook 5 minutes.

2. Add the kale and stir until wilted 1 to 2 minutes. Add salt and pepper to taste. Serve in bowls and sprinkle cilantro and cashews on top. Add a tablespoon of sour cream to each bowl.

Per serving: 579 calories; 25g fat; 6mg cholesterol; 27g protein; 70g carbohydrates; 22g fiber; 63mg sodium

Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer

