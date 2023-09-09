August 30, 2023. Survived by wife Kum and children Larry, Karen (Steve), Dennis, Kathy, David, granddaughter Tara, and brothers Walter (Edna) and Joe (Lee Ping). Brother in-law to Jayne Geen and Mike Lui. Preceded in death by brothers James (Late Janet) and Fred (Lori) and sisters Lulu (Late Paul) Fong and Helen Leong.Services: Visitation Sat., Sept 16th, 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Interment at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Veterans Charities/Organizations, Educational Institutions of your choice, or to The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS).
Leong, Dick C.
