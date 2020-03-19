Let's taco 'bout it

GH: At Mission Taco Joint in the Central West End, Billy and Jake are sitting together. Immediately we are treated to some weird editing, where we see Billy in the shot, and we hear his voice, but his lips aren’t moving.

Jake, wearing a shirt from his all-Kraftig wardrobe, points out that Billy has been kind of tied down with Marissa. Great word selection.

“Speaking of that, how’s that going? How was your date?” Classic reality TV conversation starter — So, a thing happened that we must remind viewers about. Let’s talk about it now, spontaneously.

BO: Billy can’t remember the last time he was with a girl for this long (one year). He wants to get more serious with Marissa.

Jake looks skeptical but doesn’t mention his concerns, despite a previous conversation on his fake date with Christi, Grace and Maddie.

GH: Billy says he’s in love with Marissa, and Jake has the weirdest reaction. “Did you say that to me? … You love her like you love your socks? Or you love her like you love her?”

Fair question, considering how much the boys gushed about socks earlier at Mister Man’s Fancywear.

Billy clarifies — he loves her like a serious girlfriend. Jake orders another beer.

BO: Billy sounds set on the hastily made plan to move to Dallas. Jake says “that word” makes him nervous. I’m pretty sure he’s referring to “love,” but it could also be “Dallas” or “girlfriend.”