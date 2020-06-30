Let's Eat correction

The recipe for Rock Cakes from the London Tea Room requires three cups of self-rising flour. An incorrect amount was published in the June 24 Let's Eat section.
Daniel Neman
Daniel Neman is a food writer for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
