Letter: Does police department really have a traffic division?

Regarding “St. Louis police hope to stop traffic death spike with citywide enforcement effort” (Oct. 25): On May 8, 2020, I was struck by a car while walking across South Grand at Hartford — with the light, and with the walk signal. My left leg was bruised and swollen, and my right arm skinned, but I didn’t go to a hospital because I was more worried about all the unmasked people around me, including the reporting police officer.

The initial police report online was frustrating to get because it was listed by the date it was approved within the police department. It didn’t even mention a pedestrian was struck.

To get a more detailed report, I had to get the assistance of the commander of District 2. When I got the request form for the report, I had to have it notarized and pay a fee — all this during the height of the pandemic, pre-vaccines. In this report, the driver who struck me said she didn’t strike me, that I just suddenly “fell down.” I wrote letters to police and city officials who never responded.