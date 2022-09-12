 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Lawmakers should help fight a tuberculosis resurgence

TB test

A nurse administers a test for tuberculosis to a Barnes-Jewish Hospital employee in this March 23, 2010, file photo. Photo by Stephanie Cordle, scordle@post-dispatch.com

Recent health news is all about the coronavirus and Monkeypox these days, but back when I was growing up in St. Louis, tuberculosis was the second leading infectious disease killer in the world.

That was actually one month ago. I’m 18.

Tuberculosis is definitely still a major global health threat, with a disproportionate impact on impoverished communities. In fact, more than 10 million people contracted TB in 2020 alone and deaths from it have increased for the first time in more than a decade because of coronavirus disruptions. Since the beginning of the pandemic, TB detection dropped by a whopping 50%.

Now, I’m starting college to study public health, and I see an opportunity to get back on track in the fight against TB. I think Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley and Reps. Cori Bush and Ann Wagner should cosponsor the End TB Now Act.

Yara Changyit-Levin • Town and Country

