Letter: Micromanagement, profit margins drive health care cost

Regarding Kevin McDermott’s column “Being hospitalized in America means a mind-boggling maze of medical bills” (April 18): McDermott correctly presents the complexity of health insurance billing in America. The complexity is not the result of the writings of economist Adam Smith or free markets, but rather the decades of massive government regulation and micromanagement of medical care.

Prescription-benefit managers act on behalf of prescription-benefit managers. Huge sums are spent on advertising for Medicare insurance plans rather than for Medicare patients. There is no wave of travel to foreign nations because their medical care is superior. Socialism to date has not provided superior performance in dealing with the coronavirus. The whole point here is to convince Americans that regardless of their own experience, medical care is better everywhere else in the world than in the United States.